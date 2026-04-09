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Grieg Maritime Group to Install Jet Sails on Fleet

April 9, 2026

Credit: Grieg Maritime
Credit: Grieg Maritime

Grieg Maritime Group has signed a contract with GT Wings to install at least two of their AirWing20 on their fleet.

Energy efficiency will be crucial for both climate action and commercial success going forward. Waiting for new fuels and new ships will not be enough to succeed; measures must also be implemented on the existing fleet.

The GT Wings AirWing20 is a Jet Sail that will enable Star Kirkenes to take advantage of the wind, reducing fuel consumption.

The AirWing was selected for its high thrust output and compact footprint, representing a new generation of Jet Sail technology designed to deliver market-leading performance in space-constrained applications.

The design of the AirWing makes it possible for us to install two such Jet Sails on the forecastle of Star Kirkenes, as shown below. They will not interfere with the ship’s cargo operations or capacity. The installation will be done during drydock towards the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027.  

The project marks the second full-scale AirWing vessel installation and a key step in GT Wings' scaling of commercial deployment. It also builds on recent strategic investment from Grieg Kapital, strengthening alignment between both organizations.

The contract between Grieg Maritime Group and GT Wings is for two Jet Sails on Star Kirkenes, with an option to do the same on the other three K-class vessels.

Marine Equipment Shipping Decarbonization Wind Assisted Sails

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