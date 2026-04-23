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Hydrogen Fuel Cell Harbor Craft Pilot Study Launched in Singapore

April 23, 2026

Source: ABS
Source: ABS

ABS, Marinteknik Shipbuilders (S), SeaTech Solutions International (S), and VINSSEN have signed a research collaboration agreement to advance the development of a hydrogen fuel cell-powered harbor craft in Singapore.

The consortium will conduct desktop studies covering the feasibility of implementing hydrogen-powered harbor craft in Singapore, including vessel concept design, design evaluation and optimization, techno-economic analysis, risk assessment and mitigation and commercial viability for broader adoption. Depending on the outcomes from phase one, a second phase could include construction and sea trials of the vessel.  

The agreement brings together complementary expertise across vessel ownership, ship design, fuel cell propulsion and marine technology to advance hydrogen as a viable marine fuel for harbor operations. ABS’ Singapore office is home to the global ABS Electrification Center to support and explore battery and hybrid sources of energy, as well as the ABS Singapore Innovation and Research Center.

“The Port of Singapore is home to about 1,600 harbor craft. Decarbonizing the fleet requires solutions that can meet different vessel types and operating profiles. MPA is working with ABS and industry partners to develop and pilot new technologies under this project. These efforts will build capabilities and support the adoption of practical, lower-emission solutions across the sector,” said Ng Yi Han, Senior Director, Innovation, Technology and Talent Development/Chief Transformation Officer, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

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