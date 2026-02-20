Konecranes Introduces Gottwald ESP.4 Mobile Harbor Crane

Konecranes is extending the Generation 6 mobile harbor crane family with the introduction of the Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane ESP.4.

The newest family member is the smallest in size, providing a high level of multi-purpose handling across container, bulk material and general/project cargo for smaller ports in particular. The Generation 6 family now ranges from the ESP.4 to the ESP.10 range.

The "E" of ESP stands for "electric"; the crane comes with a modular drive concept covering all-electric operation with external power supply and batteries, as well as optimized diesel generator sets. The "S" stands for "smart", featuring a full range of smart features and digital tools. The "P" stands for "powerful"; the crane gives high working speeds and strong lifting capacity curves with a high classification. The ESP.4 is available on a five-axle rubber-tired chassis, on a rail-mounted portal, or on a barge.