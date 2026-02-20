Subscribe
Search

Konecranes Introduces Gottwald ESP.4 Mobile Harbor Crane

February 20, 2026

Credit: Konecranes
Credit: Konecranes

Konecranes is extending the Generation 6 mobile harbor crane family with the introduction of the Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane ESP.4.

The newest family member is the smallest in size, providing a high level of multi-purpose handling across container, bulk material and general/project cargo for smaller ports in particular. The Generation 6 family now ranges from the ESP.4 to the ESP.10 range. 

The "E" of ESP stands for "electric"; the crane comes with a modular drive concept covering all-electric operation with external power supply and batteries, as well as optimized diesel generator sets. The "S" stands for "smart", featuring a full range of smart features and digital tools. The "P" stands for "powerful"; the crane gives high working speeds and strong lifting capacity curves with a high classification. The ESP.4 is available on a five-axle rubber-tired chassis, on a rail-mounted portal, or on a barge.

Crane Infrastructure Port

Related Logistics News

© California Association of Port Authorities

California Ports Advocate for Infrastructure, Jobs, Supply...
© Liebherr

Liebherr BOS 45000 Heavy-Lift Offshore Crane Acquired for...
© Adobe Stock/robnaw

UK Maritime Agency Report Warning Shots Fired at Yemen...
© Adobe Stock/Besspher

Marsa Maroc to Manage Monrovia Port in Africa Expansion
© Port of Klaipėda

Green Hydrogen Project at Port of Klaipėda Enters Testing...
© Port of Bilbao

2027 Set as Operational Start of Petronor E-Fuels Plant at...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Konecranes Introduces Gottwald ESP.4 Mobile Harbor Crane

Konecranes Introduces Gottwald ESP.4 Mobile Harbor Crane

Argentine Labor Strike Hits Ports

Argentine Labor Strike Hits Ports

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade a Near Match to January 2025

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade a Near Match to January 2025

Ferries: A Boost to Japan’s Long-Haul Ferry Fleet

Ferries: A Boost to Japan’s Long-Haul Ferry Fleet

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

JetBlue engine failure causes traffic disruptions at Newark Airport
Canadian arbitrator upholds Air Canada wage agreement
Sources say that India's Bharat petroleum and HPCL Mittal purchase Venezuelan oil