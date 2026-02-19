Subscribe
Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade a Near Match to January 2025

February 19, 2026

Image courtesy Lake Carriers Association
Image courtesy Lake Carriers Association

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 2 million tons in January, a near match to 2025. Loadings were below the month’s 5-year average by 14.5 percent.

Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand.  

Watch a recent Maritime Reporter TV interview with LCA's Eric Peace to hear about latest Great Lakes shipping traffic and cargo trends: 




Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: January 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average

Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas

(net tons)

 







Average

Port

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2021-2025

Duluth, MN

292,543

318,804

418,605

373,120

468,561

261,893

374,327

Superior, WI

661,488

445,019

550,995

707,819

310,849

455,990

535,234

Two Harbors, MN

1,015,888

689,076

679,400

876,738

722,274

534,587

796,675

Silver Bay, MN

145,983

75,473

0

280,262

222,357

85,463

144,815

Marquette, MI*

420,526

239,224

396,724

269,324

189,862

276,321

303,132

Cleveland, OH**

50,466

88,956

432,677

277,990

97,787

394,848

189,575

Ashtabula, OH

28,553

0

0

0

0

0

5,711

Total

2,615,447

1,856,552

2,478,401

2,785,253

2,011,690

2,009,102

2,349,469

* Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports






** Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor






Bulk Carriers Ports Great Lakes Infrastructure Cargo Iron Ore

