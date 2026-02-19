Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade a Near Match to January 2025

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 2 million tons in January, a near match to 2025. Loadings were below the month’s 5-year average by 14.5 percent.
Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand.
Watch a recent Maritime Reporter TV interview with LCA's Eric Peace to hear about latest Great Lakes shipping traffic and cargo trends:
Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: January 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average
Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas
(net tons)
Average
Port
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2021-2025
Duluth, MN
292,543
318,804
418,605
373,120
468,561
261,893
374,327
Superior, WI
661,488
445,019
550,995
707,819
310,849
455,990
535,234
Two Harbors, MN
1,015,888
689,076
679,400
876,738
722,274
534,587
796,675
Silver Bay, MN
145,983
75,473
0
280,262
222,357
85,463
144,815
Marquette, MI*
420,526
239,224
396,724
269,324
189,862
276,321
303,132
Cleveland, OH**
50,466
88,956
432,677
277,990
97,787
394,848
189,575
Ashtabula, OH
28,553
0
0
0
0
0
5,711
Total
2,615,447
1,856,552
2,478,401
2,785,253
2,011,690
2,009,102
2,349,469
* Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports
** Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor