HHLA Container Terminal Orders Eight Hybrid Konecranes Straddle Carriers

February 2, 2026

As part of its strategy to reduce fuel consumption and tailpipe emissions, HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort GmbH in Hamburg has ordered eight hybrid Konecranes Noell NSC 644 EHY Straddle Carriers. The deal was booked in Q4 2025 and the units are expected to be in service by the end of 2026.

The eight new machines will be used for container transport between the quay and yard, as well as for stacking operations and landside truck and rail handling. They will replace older diesel-driven models performing the same tasks.

Each of the new units is equipped with a diesel generator set and an onboard battery system, enabling lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions compared to a conventional diesel drive. The straddle carriers are also equipped with a powerlift system that elevates the driver very comfortably to the cabin.

The eight straddle carriers are based on Konecranes’ latest design concept, which emphasizes the modularity of the drive system. The newly designed platform allows for comparably easy upgrades to other types of drives, like fully battery-electric or hydrogen. This gives terminal operators the freedom to change their equipment’s drive setup at any time.

HHLA operates Konecranes equipment across several terminals at the Port of Hamburg. This latest order strengthens the partnership between the two companies.

Ports Infrastructure Port Decarbonization Container Transport

