Subscribe
Search

Initiative to Create First Green Shipping Corridor Between China and France

January 29, 2026

© Adobe Stock/Pvince73
© Adobe Stock/Pvince73

HAROPA PORT, Zhejiang Provincial Seaport Group, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV), China Waterborne Transport Research Institute, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Terminal Investment Limited (TiL) recently signed a strategic agreement launching the creation of the first green shipping corridor between France and China.

This initiative aligns with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2023 strategy for achieving carbon neutrality by or around 2050, the Paris Agreement (COP21), the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Franco-Chinese initiative for a green and low-carbon maritime industry, as well as the Clydebank Declaration, of which France is a signatory.

China is HAROPA PORT’s leading trading partner, accounting for 30% of its container traffic. Ningbo Zhoushan Port, the world’s largest port by total cargo tonnage and the third largest in terms of container throughput, represents 22% of this volume. Given the high level of trade between the two ports, this green corridor will contribute to the decarbonization of maritime transport.

A corridor based on concrete actions

The strategic agreement notably provides opportunities for:

  • the deployment of shore-side electricity connections for vessels,
  • the progressive electrification of terminals and port equipment using renewable or low-carbon energy sources,
  • the establishment of supply chains for alternative fuels (such as LNG, bio-LNG, , green ammonia, and green hydrogen),
  • the development of low-carbon hinterland connections, particularly via inland waterway and rail transport,
  • the exploration of implementation of on-board CCUS (carbon capture, utilization and storage) pilot projects.

The strategic agreement serves as an operational framework for mobilizing all stakeholders across the value chain.

Ports Shipping China Decarbonization France Green Corridor

Related Logistics News

© Port Milwaukee

Port Milwaukee Receives $1.4m for Infrastructure Upgrades
MicroWISE CEO Pia Haecky says collaboration with BIO-UV Group’s long-established BIO-SEA ballast-water treatment technology will result in real-time organism analysis, creating an integrated approach to treatment and compliance validation. © BIO-UV

BIO-UV Group, Microwise to Tackle Port-Side Ballast Water...
© Adobe Stock/Yellow Boat

DCSA+ Welcomes Contship as New Terminal Partner
© Port of Los Angeles

Port of Los Angeles Selects Pacific Cruise Terminals...
© HAROPA PORT

HAROPA PORT Achieves Record 2025 Results, Accelerates...
Chart courtesy BIMCO

China’s Crude Oil Imports Spike 5%

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Sponsored

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Laura DiBella Designated as Chairman of FMC

Laura DiBella Designated as Chairman of FMC

Port of Los Angeles Appoints Christopher Chase as Director of Cargo Marketing

Port of Los Angeles Appoints Christopher Chase as Director of Cargo Marketing

Two Wallenius Vessels Achieve Top Rating for Energy Efficiency

Two Wallenius Vessels Achieve Top Rating for Energy Efficiency

PSA Singapore, MOL O.S.K. Lines to Establish Singapore Ro-Ro Terminal

PSA Singapore, MOL O.S.K. Lines to Establish Singapore Ro-Ro Terminal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

As attacks hit cities throughout Ukraine, a Russian strike kills a couple near Kyiv
Storm Kristin knocks 800,000 people out of power in Portugal before crashing into Spain
Wall Street Journal, January 28,