Port Milwaukee Receives $1.4m for Infrastructure Upgrades

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced over $1.4 million in Harbor Assistance Program funding for Port Milwaukee to support infrastructure improvements on Jones Island.

The grant will be used to fund roof repairs for Terminal 2, a 53,000 sq. ft. building that was built in 1966, and ventilation fans on Terminal 5. These buildings support maritime commerce and supply chain activity for private companies in Wisconsin and through the region.

The funding is part of more than $7.5 million awarded statewide through Wisconsin’s Harbor Assistance Program, which supports harbor maintenance and construction projects that enhance transportation efficiency, economic development, and waterborne commerce. Created in 1979, the Harbor Assistance Program helps communities maintain and improve harbor facilities that support Wisconsin’s economy and global trade connections.