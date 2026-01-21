Port NOLA Marks Ninth Year Surpassing One Million Cruise Passenger Movements

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) closed calendar year 2025 with 1,067,407 cruise passenger movements, marking the ninth year the port has exceeded one million annual passengers (excluding 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19).
Port NOLA’s sustained growth comes amid strong cruise-industry momentum nationwide and positions the Port for significant future expansion, driven by the return of Royal Caribbean and the deployment of a larger Carnival Cruise Line vessel in the coming years.
U.S. cruise ports continue to surpass pre-pandemic passenger levels, and Port NOLA remains at the forefront of that resurgence. In 2024, the Port recorded more than 1.2 million cruise passenger movements, and momentum continued in 2025. In March 2025, Port NOLA achieved its highest single-month total ever, with over 165,000 passenger movements, reflecting both increased capacity and strong consumer demand.
Port NOLA stands apart nationally as the only U.S. port offering both ocean-going and river cruising, creating a cruise portfolio that supports year-round activity and strengthens the regional tourism economy.
Trends shaping cruise passenger movements at Port NOLA include:
With the return of Royal Caribbean service and the introduction of larger, next-generation vessels from Carnival Cruise Line, Port NOLA is poised for continued growth well into the future. Expanded cruise offerings will bring even more visitors to experience New Orleans’ culture, cuisine, and hospitality.