Port NOLA Marks Ninth Year Surpassing One Million Cruise Passenger Movements

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) closed calendar year 2025 with 1,067,407 cruise passenger movements, marking the ninth year the port has exceeded one million annual passengers (excluding 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19).

Port NOLA’s sustained growth comes amid strong cruise-industry momentum nationwide and positions the Port for significant future expansion, driven by the return of Royal Caribbean and the deployment of a larger Carnival Cruise Line vessel in the coming years.

U.S. cruise ports continue to surpass pre-pandemic passenger levels, and Port NOLA remains at the forefront of that resurgence. In 2024, the Port recorded more than 1.2 million cruise passenger movements, and momentum continued in 2025. In March 2025, Port NOLA achieved its highest single-month total ever, with over 165,000 passenger movements, reflecting both increased capacity and strong consumer demand.

Port NOLA stands apart nationally as the only U.S. port offering both ocean-going and river cruising, creating a cruise portfolio that supports year-round activity and strengthens the regional tourism economy.

Trends shaping cruise passenger movements at Port NOLA include:

Historic growth: Cruise business reached new highs with more than 1.2 million passenger movements in 2024 and a record-setting more than 165,000 movements in March 2025.

Significant tourism impact: Cruise activity contributes approximately $445 million in total direct and indirect economic impact, reinforcing cruising as a major economic engine for the region.

Port NOLA’s cruise business contributes significantly to the state and local economy- offering a unique “two vacations in one experience” where 90% of cruise guests come from out-of-state, with 70% of those guests spending one or two days in New Orleans. This translates into 300,000+ hotel room nights.

Drive-market strength: New Orleans remains a premier “drive-to” cruise market, drawing passengers from across the Gulf South with convenient access, world-class hospitality, and iconic cultural attractions.

Growth in river cruising: As the nation’s sixth-largest cruise port, Port NOLA’s unique combination of river and ocean cruises enhances passenger choice and supports consistent, year-round visitation.

With the return of Royal Caribbean service and the introduction of larger, next-generation vessels from Carnival Cruise Line, Port NOLA is poised for continued growth well into the future. Expanded cruise offerings will bring even more visitors to experience New Orleans’ culture, cuisine, and hospitality.