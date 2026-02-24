Port of Virginia Earns 23rd Consecutive River Star Award

The Port of Virginia’s ongoing effort to help protect the health of the Elizabeth River has been recognized by a local organization dedicated to restoring and preserving the health of the river and Norfolk Harbor.

The port recently received its 23rd consecutive River Star Business Award, Sustained Distinguished Performance, from the Elizabeth River Project (ERP), a regional non-profit that a focuses on protecting the river and its watershed through supporting and promoting sustainable development and redevelopment, shoreline restoration and education.

Since 2002, ERP has recognized the port for pollution prevention, storm water control initiatives and habitat restoration like the development of oyster reefs and wetlands. This year, ERP recognized the port’s ongoing effort to reduce carbon emissions.

The port’s efforts recognized by ERP include:

Through the use of cleaner engines, electric vehicles and the port’s thrice-weekly barge service, the amount of emissions – nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, inhalable particulate matter, sulfur dioxide and carbon dioxide -- coming from the port have been greatly reduced.

Via the GO-Zero truck program, the port replaced 17, aging diesel trucks with a new units that use new, low-emission engines.

The port put into service a fleet of 12 new electric forklifts at Virginia International Gateway.

In its maintenance shops, the port implemented the 5-S program that focuses on cleaning/sorting/disposing of the materials being used in the repair and maintenance of equipment being used in cargo operations.

River Star recipients are chosen through peer review of documented results. Program participants are encouraged to focus on large opportunities to reduce toxic pollution or restore and conserve wildlife habitat.