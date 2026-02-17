Subscribe
UK Maritime Agency Report Warning Shots Fired at Yemen Port

February 17, 2026

A UK maritime agency said that an incident involving a vessel and small boats around 70 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's port of Aden on Tuesday had been downgraded to "suspicious activity" as only warning shots were fired.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations had earlier said it received a report of an exchange of small-arms fire after a vessel was approached and hailed by a white skiff with five people on board.

In an update, it said it had been made aware that only warning shots were fired and no weapons were directed at either vessel.

Two additional skiffs were also reported in the vicinity, and authorities were investigating, according to UKMTO, which advised vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

Yemen's Houthi militants have launched numerous attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since 2023, saying they were acting in solidarity with Palestinians over Israel's war in Gaza. But the attacks have halted since a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was brokered in October.

Some shipping companies remain wary of resuming voyages through those waters, however.

The attacks have disrupted trade flows through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest shipping routes.

Somali pirate gangs, who often used small, fast open boats known as skiffs, were once active in the area.

(Reuters)

Ports Government Update Port Yemen Attack

