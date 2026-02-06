Green Hydrogen Project at Port of Klaipėda Enters Testing Phase

The green hydrogen project at the Port of Klaipėda is entering the testing phase. Preparations have begun to test the equipment already installed at the site of Lithuania’s first green hydrogen production and refueling station, scheduled to begin operations later this year.

“Even though winter is in full swing, work on the green hydrogen station at the Port of Klaipėda has not slowed down. Construction and equipment installation are close to completion, moving the project into the testing phase,” said Algis Latakas, CEO of the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority.

All equipment has already been installed. Testing will begin shortly, and in spring the project will move from construction to the commissioning phase.

Set to begin operations by mid-year, the green hydrogen production and refueling station will use a polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzer to produce clean fuel. At full capacity, it will generate around 127 tons of hydrogen annually, some of which will power the country’s first green hydrogen-powered vessel, now close to completion.

The project is being implemented under the Economic Recovery and Resilience Plan Next Generation Lithuania, funded by the European Union’s NextGenerationEU recovery and resilience facility. The total estimated cost of the hydrogen production and refueling station is approximately USD$14.17 million (€12 million), with around USD$7.09 million (€6 million) financed by EU funds.