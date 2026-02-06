Subscribe
Search

Green Hydrogen Project at Port of Klaipėda Enters Testing Phase

February 6, 2026

© Port of Klaipėda
© Port of Klaipėda

The green hydrogen project at the Port of Klaipėda is entering the testing phase. Preparations have begun to test the equipment already installed at the site of Lithuania’s first green hydrogen production and refueling station, scheduled to begin operations later this year. 

“Even though winter is in full swing, work on the green hydrogen station at the Port of Klaipėda has not slowed down. Construction and equipment installation are close to completion, moving the project into the testing phase,” said Algis Latakas, CEO of the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority.

All equipment has already been installed. Testing will begin shortly, and in spring the project will move from construction to the commissioning phase.

Set to begin operations by mid-year, the green hydrogen production and refueling station will use a polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzer to produce clean fuel. At full capacity, it will generate around 127 tons of hydrogen annually, some of which will power the country’s first green hydrogen-powered vessel, now close to completion.

The project is being implemented under the Economic Recovery and Resilience Plan Next Generation Lithuania, funded by the European Union’s NextGenerationEU recovery and resilience facility. The total estimated cost of the hydrogen production and refueling station is approximately USD$14.17 million (€12 million), with around USD$7.09 million (€6 million) financed by EU funds.

Ports Port Green Hydrogen

Related Logistics News

© Konecranes

HHLA Container Terminal Orders Eight Hybrid Konecranes...
Elaine Scott. © Port of Tyne

Port of Tyne Appoints Elaine Scott as Director of...
Christopher Chase. © Port of Los Angeles

Port of Los Angeles Appoints Christopher Chase as Director...
© AD Ports Group

AD Ports Group, BigBear.ai to Develop AI Powered Digital...
© Liebherr

Seaboard Marine Invests in Electric LHM 550s for U.S....
MicroWISE CEO Pia Haecky says collaboration with BIO-UV Group’s long-established BIO-SEA ballast-water treatment technology will result in real-time organism analysis, creating an integrated approach to treatment and compliance validation. © BIO-UV

BIO-UV Group, Microwise to Tackle Port-Side Ballast Water...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Future-proof your port operations

Future-proof your port operations

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

NYK Invests in Oceanic Constellations Tech Startup

NYK Invests in Oceanic Constellations Tech Startup

Tallink Shuttle to Run Entirely on Renewable Energy

Tallink Shuttle to Run Entirely on Renewable Energy

Green Hydrogen Project at Port of Klaipėda Enters Testing Phase

Green Hydrogen Project at Port of Klaipėda Enters Testing Phase

Maersk’s 2025 Report: Some Records and Some Lay Offs

Maersk’s 2025 Report: Some Records and Some Lay Offs

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Senators demand that the US disclose whether FAA administrator has sold stake in airline
Source: Trump offered to unfreeze funding if Dulles Airport, train station was renamed after him.
HIF Global to save significant capital expenditure on Brazil's $4 billion hydrogen plant