Subscribe
Search

Cuba-Related Tanker Loads Gas Cargo in Venezuela

February 5, 2026

© Adobe Stock/chitsanupong
© Adobe Stock/chitsanupong

An oil tanker that has transported Venezuelan fuel to Cuba since April last year finished loading this week a 150,000-barrel cargo of gasoline, a shipping schedule seen by Reuters shows, a possible sign that the OPEC country could be preparing to send supplies to the island under U.S. supervision.

As of Thursday, it was not clear yet if the vessel had left Venezuela as it was last spotted by monitoring service TankerTrackers.com in Venezuelan waters on Monday. Reuters could not confirm the tanker's ultimate destination. Any tanker now leaving Venezuelan waters can only do so with U.S. approval due to continued U.S. military presence in Caribbean.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz Canel was speaking from Havana on Thursday about the country's energy situation as lines to buy gasoline and diesel at stations continue growing.

(Reuters)

Cargo Venezuela Oil Tanker Cuba

Related Logistics News

© Lake Carriers’ Association

U.S.-Flag Shipping on the Great Lakes Down in 2025
Chart courtesy BIMCO

U.S.-India Trade Pact Could Cut Russian Oil Exports 25%
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

LNG Shipping’s Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
© Contecon Manzanillo/International Container Terminal Services

Contecon Manzanillo Surpasses 12 Million TEUs
© alexyz3d / Adobe Stock

Tanker Carrying Venezuelan Heavy Oil Heads to Louisiana
Copyright Nightman1965/AdobeStock

VLCC Charter Rates Soar - “We are in unprecedented times"...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Future-proof your port operations

Future-proof your port operations

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Panama President: Future Port Contracts Will Not Be Issued to a Single Operator

Panama President: Future Port Contracts Will Not Be Issued to a Single Operator

Cuba-Related Tanker Loads Gas Cargo in Venezuela

Cuba-Related Tanker Loads Gas Cargo in Venezuela

2027 Set as Operational Start of Petronor E-Fuels Plant at Port of Bilbao

2027 Set as Operational Start of Petronor E-Fuels Plant at Port of Bilbao

AD Ports Group to Manage and Operate Aqaba Multipurpose Port in Jordan

AD Ports Group to Manage and Operate Aqaba Multipurpose Port in Jordan

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Securitas in Sweden, which is largely protected from the trade war, exceeded profit expectations for Q4
ZTO Express to issue convertible bonds worth $1.5 billion, according to a term sheet
Merz, a German company, heads to the Gulf region in search of new partners