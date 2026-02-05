AD Ports Group to Manage and Operate Aqaba Multipurpose Port in Jordan

AD Ports Group, a global enabler of integrated trade, industry and logistics solutions, signed a 30-year concession agreement with Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) to manage and operate the Aqaba Multipurpose Port, Jordan’s only and exclusive general cargo and multipurpose seaport, strengthening the Group’s investments in the coastal city’s logistics infrastructure.

The agreement will establish a Joint Venture to manage and operate the port, with AD Ports Group holding 70% ownership and Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) holding the remaining 30%. Under the terms of the agreement, AD Ports Group will invest a total of $38.4 million in the Joint Venture, in addition to bringing extensive port development and operational expertise to the transaction. The Group anticipates to formally assume operations of the port in August of this year.

The signing ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) in Aqaba, in the presence of Counselor Hamad Al Matrooshi, Chargé d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Amman; H.E. Mr. Shadi Majali, Chief Commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority; and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group CEO of AD Ports Group.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Hussein Safadi, CEO of Aqaba Development Corporation; and Ahmed Al Mutawa, Regional Chief Executive Officer of AD Ports Group.

The Port of Aqaba is situated at the crossroads of three continents and is Jordan’s dominant gateway for foreign trade, handling about 80% of the country’s exports and 65% of its imports. Aqaba is also a key transit point for the trade of Jordan’s neighbours, including Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The Aqaba Multipurpose Port handles a diverse range of cargo, including general cargo, grains, livestock, Ro-Ro, and project cargo. The port has an annual handling capacity of 11 million tonnes, supported by nine berths, a quay length of 2 km, and a draft of 13.5 metres. In 2025, the terminal handled over 5.3 million tons of cargo and nearly 85,000 car equivalent units (CEUs) of Ro-Ro imports.

The Aqaba Multipurpose Port, marks AD Ports Group’s largest infrastructure investment in Jordan to date. The Group has worked closely with ADC since 2021 to develop Aqaba’s tourism, transport, logistics, and digital trade infrastructure. This includes the development and operation of the Aqaba Cruise Terminal, enhancing the city’s connectivity as a regional cruise destination, and the Maqta Ayla Joint Venture, which is building a digital Port Community System (PCS) to streamline cargo processing and strengthen Aqaba’s role as a modern maritime hub.

In January 2025, AD Ports Group appointed MAG Group Holding, a leading UAE-based real estate developer, to lead the first phase of development of Marsa Zayed, a 3.2 million m² beachfront tourism and business community in Aqaba, designed to position the city as a regional tourism centre and gateway to the Red Sea.

Furthermore, in February 2025, the Group secured a landmark contract with Jordan Customs Department to manage and operate the Al Madouneh Customs Centre in Amman, the centre aims to streamline cross-border trade, reduce clearance times, and enhance supply chain efficiency, aligning with global standards for trade facilitation.

With the addition of Aqaba Multipurpose Port, AD Ports Group expands its global portfolio to 35 ports and terminals, spanning across the UAE, Jordan, Spain, Egypt, Syria, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Tanzania, Angola, and the Republic of the Congo.