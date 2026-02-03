Klaipėda Port Launches Procurement Process for Expansion

The Klaipėda State Seaport Authority has taken a step forward in the development of the port’s southern area by launching the procurement process for contractors under the first phase of the project. The selected contractor will be responsible for the construction of the southern port gates.

“For several years now, we have consistently highlighted both the need and the importance of developing the southern part of the port. By announcing this first-stage tender, we are taking a tangible step toward the start of the largest project in the history of the Port of Klaipėda. We plan to begin actual construction works already this year,” says Algis Latakas, Director General of the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority.

Breakwaters play a crucial role from an environmental perspective. In the future, the southern gates complex will also include a marina and a quay. The construction of the southern port gates marks the very first step in the overall development of the southern port area.

Currently, Klaipėda Port faces a lack of space for future development. The southern expansion will open the door to new terminals and enable the port to accommodate the world’s largest vessels.

The Klaipėda Southport Development Project involves reclaiming approximately 100 hectares of new port territory and constructing 1.3 kilometers of new quays.