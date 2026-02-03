Subscribe
Search

Klaipėda Port Launches Procurement Process for Expansion

February 3, 2026

© Port of Klaipėda
© Port of Klaipėda

The Klaipėda State Seaport Authority has taken a step forward in the development of the port’s southern area by launching the procurement process for contractors under the first phase of the project. The selected contractor will be responsible for the construction of the southern port gates.

“For several years now, we have consistently highlighted both the need and the importance of developing the southern part of the port. By announcing this first-stage tender, we are taking a tangible step toward the start of the largest project in the history of the Port of Klaipėda. We plan to begin actual construction works already this year,” says Algis Latakas, Director General of the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority.

Breakwaters play a crucial role from an environmental perspective. In the future, the southern gates complex will also include a marina and a quay. The construction of the southern port gates marks the very first step in the overall development of the southern port area.

Currently, Klaipėda Port faces a lack of space for future development. The southern expansion will open the door to new terminals and enable the port to accommodate the world’s largest vessels.

The Klaipėda Southport Development Project involves reclaiming approximately 100 hectares of new port territory and constructing 1.3 kilometers of new quays.

Ports Port Expansion

Related Logistics News

© Konecranes

HHLA Container Terminal Orders Eight Hybrid Konecranes...
The car terminal at the Port of Gothenburg, as of today called "GIART". Photo: The Port of Gothenburg.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Begins Operating Port of Gothenburg...
MicroWISE CEO Pia Haecky says collaboration with BIO-UV Group’s long-established BIO-SEA ballast-water treatment technology will result in real-time organism analysis, creating an integrated approach to treatment and compliance validation. © BIO-UV

BIO-UV Group, Microwise to Tackle Port-Side Ballast Water...
© Port Terminal of Guayaquil

Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil Celebrates A Successful...
© Port of New Orleans

Port NOLA Marks Ninth Year Surpassing One Million Cruise...
© MHI-TC

Tech Talk: Self-Propelled Mobile Seaport Passenger...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Future-proof your port operations

Future-proof your port operations

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

La Spezia Container Terminal Enhances Safety During Port Crane Inspection, Maintenance

La Spezia Container Terminal Enhances Safety During Port Crane Inspection, Maintenance

Trafigura Ships First Venezuelan Oil to Europe in Almost Two Years

Trafigura Ships First Venezuelan Oil to Europe in Almost Two Years

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd to Resume Red Sea Transits with Naval Escorts

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd to Resume Red Sea Transits with Naval Escorts

China Warns Panama of Fees After CK Hutchison Contract Annulled

China Warns Panama of Fees After CK Hutchison Contract Annulled

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Nigeria charges nine people with the 2025 massacre which killed 150
Walsh, IATA, says that the shortage of fuel and new aircraft puts IATA's emissions target at risk.
UK investor signs $400 Million Power Deals on Foreign Minister's Ethiopia Visit