Seaboard Marine Invests in Electric LHM 550s for U.S. Trade Hubs

Driving efficiency across two critical U.S. gateways for trade within the Americas, the three Liebherr LHM 550 mobile harbor cranes in high-rise configuration will be deployed across Seaboard Marine’s private terminals at Port Miami and Port of Houston, enhancing container handling. Electric drive positions the cranes for future shore power initiatives, while hydrostatic drive technology ensures smooth, efficient performance under variable load conditions. With an outreach of up to 54 meters and a configured lifting capacity of 104 metric tons, the LHM 550 accommodates New‑Panamax vessels while maintaining turnaround times.

Port Miami processed over 1.1 million TEUs in 2024, with Seaboard Marine as the largest carrier by cargo volume at the port. The new cranes will strengthen berth productivity and support growth in refrigerated cargo and breakbulk shipments, complementing Seaboard Marine’s LNG‑powered fleet expansion. These cranes will also enable fast vessel turnaround, reducing congestion during peak periods and supporting the port’s role as a hub for Caribbean and Latin American trade.

At the Port of Houston, which achieved a record by handling more than 4.1 million TEUs last year, the additional crane capacity will improve flexibility for container handling while supporting SeaboardMarine’s multipurpose service model. This expansion strengthens the company’s strategy to uphold competitive transit times and address the rising demand for container handling.

Customer‑specific adaptations, including tower extensions, customized supporting pads, and tailored painting reflect operational and branding requirements. Each crane is equipped with electric drive, ensuring eco‑friendly operation and compliance with future port electrification standards.

Liebherr’s regional service network, supported by Liebherr USA, Co., provides remote support and on‑site intervention under a full‑service contract, with dedicated teams based in Miami and Houston to guarantee swift response and maximum uptime.

Beyond technical delivery, Liebherr offers operator training programs and digital support tools such as LiDAT smartApp for continuous performance monitoring, helping Seaboard Marine optimize crane utilization and safety standards.