Valenciaport, Port of Santos Create a Green Corridor to Decarbonize Transatlantic Trade

January 28, 2026

©&nbsp;Valenciaport/Port of Santos

The port authorities of Valencia and Santos, Panama, have signed a memorandum of understanding for the creation of a green maritime corridor, with the aim of promoting the decarbonization of maritime transport between Europe and South America and strengthening the historic cooperation between the two ports.

The agreement was reached during the Global Gateway Green Shipping Corridors and Hubs (GGGSCH) Regional Workshop – Latin America and Caribbean, attended by Valenciaport President Mar Chao and Acting President and Director of Operations of the Port Authority of Santos, Beto Mendes. The signing took place at the International Maritime University of Panama.

The event was also attended by Félix Fernández Shaw, Director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA), and Isabela Matusz, representative of the Delegation of Panama. 

Santos is currently South America's leading port in terms of import and export traffic for Valencia, which means that the creation of the green corridor will strengthen the position of Santos and Valencia as strategic gateways for trade between the two continents. 

Valenciaport closed 2025 with the presentation of its Net Zero Emissions plan, which envisages an investment of USD$1077 million (€900 million), either planned or already underway. The plan includes both the implementation of infrastructure aimed at port energy self-sufficiency and a climate change adaptation plan. 

The Global Gateway strategy

The memorandum establishes a framework for collaboration that includes cooperation with shipping companies, shippers, energy suppliers and research centers, promoting the adoption of sustainable fuels such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), biofuels, green methanol, green ammonia and hydrogen, as well as carbon capture and reuse technologies.

In this regard, both port authorities will facilitate the use of technologies aimed at reducing emissions, improving energy efficiency and transitioning to low- or zero-carbon energy sources in both ports. They will also advance collaboration with participants, in order to support and promote emissions reduction along the designated routes between the two ports.

The initiative is part of the Global Gateway strategy, the European external investment program aimed at strengthening strategic partnerships and accelerating the transition towards more sustainable and competitive maritime transport, with a particular focus on Latin America and the Caribbean.

