Subscribe
Search

AD Ports Group, BigBear.ai to Develop AI Powered Digital Trade, Customs and Logistics Solutions

January 28, 2026

© AD Ports Group
© AD Ports Group

AD Ports Group, a global enabler of integrated trade, industry and logistics solutions, announced a partnership agreement signed between its digital arm, Maqta Technologies, and the UAE business of BigBear.ai, a provider of mission-ready AI for national security, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, United States.

The partnership announced during the World Customs Organization Technology Conference, held in Abu Dhabi, will see the two companies explore co-development and delivery of advanced digital solutions for customs and border operations to government authorities and port operators worldwide.

Together, Maqta Technologies and BigBear.ai will explore joint research, design, development, testing, and deployment of digital platforms supporting customs management, border operations, and cross-border trade. The collaboration also includes pursuing international commercial opportunities with customs authorities, government agencies, port operators, and global trade stakeholders beyond their respective home markets.

Through the partnership, Maqta Technologies brings its portfolio of port community systems, national single window platforms, digital customs clearance systems, and trade facilitation technologies, enabling more efficient regulatory processes, greater transparency, and improved performance across global logistics value chains.

BigBear.ai brings expertise in AI-driven customs capabilities to the partnership, including automated image analysis for customs inspections, integrated risk management and decision-support platforms, and multi-modal border management solutions that enhance security, efficiency, and decision-making.

By integrating artificial intelligence with established digital trade infrastructure, the partnership aims to support customs authorities and trade ecosystems in improving operational efficiency, strengthening border security, reducing processing times, and enabling smarter, more sustainable trade flows. 

Ports Trade Port Artificial Intelligence Port Logistics Border Security

Related Logistics News

© Liebherr

Seaboard Marine Invests in Electric LHM 550s for U.S....
MicroWISE CEO Pia Haecky says collaboration with BIO-UV Group’s long-established BIO-SEA ballast-water treatment technology will result in real-time organism analysis, creating an integrated approach to treatment and compliance validation. © BIO-UV

BIO-UV Group, Microwise to Tackle Port-Side Ballast Water...
Credit: Ports of Indiana

Ports of Indiana Appoints Brady Jacoba as Chief Commercial...
© PhilaPort

PhilaPort Closes 2025 With Record Container Volume,...
© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian

Somalia Ends Port Deals, Security Cooperation with UAE
© Adobe Stock/joyt

Russia Attacks Two Ukrainian Ports

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Storms Disrupt European Container Cargo

Storms Disrupt European Container Cargo

CSP Iberian Valencia Terminal Invests in Six More Konecranes Hybrid RTGs

CSP Iberian Valencia Terminal Invests in Six More Konecranes Hybrid RTGs

AD Ports Group, BigBear.ai to Develop AI Powered Digital Trade, Customs and Logistics Solutions

AD Ports Group, BigBear.ai to Develop AI Powered Digital Trade, Customs and Logistics Solutions

Seaboard Marine Invests in Electric LHM 550s for U.S. Trade Hubs

Seaboard Marine Invests in Electric LHM 550s for U.S. Trade Hubs

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Dubai's financial sector is set to expand by billions of dollars
Meta and Corning Sign Deal Worth Up to $6 Billion for Fiber-Optic Cables in AI Data Centers
Five people killed in an air charter crash, including the Deputy Chief Minister of India's Maharashtra State