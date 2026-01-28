AD Ports Group, BigBear.ai to Develop AI Powered Digital Trade, Customs and Logistics Solutions

AD Ports Group, a global enabler of integrated trade, industry and logistics solutions, announced a partnership agreement signed between its digital arm, Maqta Technologies, and the UAE business of BigBear.ai, a provider of mission-ready AI for national security, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, United States.

The partnership announced during the World Customs Organization Technology Conference, held in Abu Dhabi, will see the two companies explore co-development and delivery of advanced digital solutions for customs and border operations to government authorities and port operators worldwide.

Together, Maqta Technologies and BigBear.ai will explore joint research, design, development, testing, and deployment of digital platforms supporting customs management, border operations, and cross-border trade. The collaboration also includes pursuing international commercial opportunities with customs authorities, government agencies, port operators, and global trade stakeholders beyond their respective home markets.

Through the partnership, Maqta Technologies brings its portfolio of port community systems, national single window platforms, digital customs clearance systems, and trade facilitation technologies, enabling more efficient regulatory processes, greater transparency, and improved performance across global logistics value chains.

BigBear.ai brings expertise in AI-driven customs capabilities to the partnership, including automated image analysis for customs inspections, integrated risk management and decision-support platforms, and multi-modal border management solutions that enhance security, efficiency, and decision-making.

By integrating artificial intelligence with established digital trade infrastructure, the partnership aims to support customs authorities and trade ecosystems in improving operational efficiency, strengthening border security, reducing processing times, and enabling smarter, more sustainable trade flows.