CSP Iberian Valencia Terminal Invests in Six More Konecranes Hybrid RTGs

Konecranes continues to grow in Spain with a new order from CSP Iberian Valencia Terminal for six Konecranes hybrid Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes, supporting eco-efficient container handling at the Port of Valencia. The order was booked in Q4 2025 and delivery is scheduled for December 2026.

This latest investment from CSP Iberian Valencia Terminal – its second RTG order with Konecranes in 2025 – forms part of its long-term modernization program to improve operational efficiency while reducing container-handling CO₂ emissions. The six new hybrid RTGs will operate alongside the terminal’s existing fleet of Konecranes equipment.

Fitted with Konecranes’ hybrid drive technology, the RTGs reduce fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions compared to conventional diesel-powered RTGs. The cranes will also be equipped with Active Load Control (ALC), Gantry Collision Prevention and Truck Lift Prevention. These Konecranes Smart Features support safe and efficient container handling in demanding terminal environments.

Konecranes hybrid RTGs operate on onboard battery power, with a diesel generator used to recharge the batteries. Intelligent power management and regenerative braking is utilized to re-charge the batteries, reducing fuel consumption and emissions. Over 3,000 Konecranes RTGs, including the hybrid models, have been delivered globally to date and taken in to use around the world.

This agreement supports Ecolifting, Konecranes' step-by-step roadmap to zero tailpipe emissions that supports the decarbonization of port operations.