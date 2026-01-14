Subscribe
Konecranes Receives $49.7m Portal Jib Order from the US Navy

January 14, 2026

© Adobe Stock/zhengzaishanchu

Konecranes has received its sixth portal jib order from the US Navy, part of an agreement initially announced in December 2019. This latest process crane order, worth $49.7 million, was booked in January 2026 and the jib will be delivered to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine. As per the original agreement, the US Navy still has the option to order an additional portal jib crane.

The 175-ton heavy-lift portal crane will be built in Wisconsin and installed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. The newest crane is similar to previous orders: customized design with unique features that allow the crane to operate on straight or curved tracks. 

The crane design can also be used globally in other naval shipyards with similar configurations. The modular configuration of the jib allows it to be modified if necessary to run on other gage sizes if moved to another shipyard in the future.

Technology Crane Infrastructure Port Jib

