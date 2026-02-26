marine link image
Harwich Haven Authority Named a Finalist for Clean and Green Awards

February 26, 2026

Harwich Haven Authority (HHA) has been named as a finalist in the Sustainable Workplace of the Year category at this year’s Clean and Green Awards, recognizing businesses and people in East Anglia championing a greener future.

The Essex-based port places sustainability at the core of its operations, delivering more than USD$1.62 million (£1.2m) in environmental social value in 2024 alone.

Employees play a crucial role in that work, with the port collaborating with staff to create environmental awareness e-learning modules and to arrange its already award-winning Sustainability Weeks. 

Other green initiatives at HHA include an EV salary sacrifice scheme, Terracycle snack packaging recycling points and allowing staff to take volunteering days, including for local beach cleans. 

This is the second year running HHA has been shortlisted in the category”

The winners of this year’s Clean and Green Awards will be announced at a ceremony at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall on March 26.

