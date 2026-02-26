Cargill's Brazil Port Terminal Resumes Operations After Protests

U.S. grain trader Cargill is working to resume operations at its Santarem private port terminal in Brazil's Para state after the end of indigenous protests that forced the company to halt operations on the site, its press office told Reuters on Thursday.

Cargill said it appreciated the resilience shown by employees during the disruption of terminal operations in Santarem, adding it is working alongside farmers, customers, and business partners "to transport food safely and reliably to where it is needed."

(Reuters)