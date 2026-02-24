Subscribe
Search

Enstructure to Support Sims’ Houston Expansion

February 24, 2026

Source: Enstructure
Source: Enstructure

Enstructure, a leading U.S. terminal and logistics company, has announced the continuation and expansion of its long-term port services agreement with Sims Limited (Sims) following Sims’ acquisition of select Tri Coastal Trading (TCT) assets in Houston, Texas.

As part of the transaction between Sims and TCT, Sims will assume TCT’s 18-year service agreement with Enstructure, gaining access to the company’s network of port infrastructure assets, which includes deep water docks and adjacent facilities at the heart of the Houston Ship Channel in Galena Park. Enstructure’s facilities will service Sims’ consolidated ferrous and non-ferrous metal recycling operations in the Gulf Coast region.

“We’re confident that consolidating our Houston operations with Enstructure will improve current processes and reduce costs, said Sims’ CEO and Managing Director, Stephen Mikkelsen. “Following the transition, we anticipate a return on invested capital of over 20% in the region.”

Enstructure is committed to investing in and serving its strategic port and logistics partnerships that enhance supply chain efficiency and support long-term economic growth in the Houston market.

Ports Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

© Casimiro - stock.adobe.com

Panama Canal Port Workers Threatened with Prosecution...
© Casimiro - stock.adobe.com

CK Hutchison Concessions Annulled for Two Ports Along the...
(Credit: Seatrium)

Seatrium Targets $40M Cost Savings in Continued Divestment...
© Uladzimir / Adobe Stock

Call for Australian Government to Take Up Sustainable...
© Matyas Rehak / Adobe Stock

Indigenous Protesters Occupy Cargill's Santarem Port...
Credit: Konecranes

Konecranes Introduces Gottwald ESP.4 Mobile Harbor Crane

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority Elects Governor Tate Reeves as 2026 Chairman

Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority Elects Governor Tate Reeves as 2026 Chairman

Jotun-Coated Vessels See 11.8m Tons of Avoided CO₂ Emissions

Jotun-Coated Vessels See 11.8m Tons of Avoided CO₂ Emissions

Brazil Pauses Ivory Coast Cocoa Imports with Phytosanitary Concerns

Brazil Pauses Ivory Coast Cocoa Imports with Phytosanitary Concerns

Panama Canal Port Workers Threatened with Prosecution After Contract Anulments

Panama Canal Port Workers Threatened with Prosecution After Contract Anulments

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Most households in Ukraine’s Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia Region have power restored
Renault buys out Volvo and CMA CGM to gain full control of Flexis, an electric van company.
El Mencho, the Mexican cartel leader killed by military raid