Enstructure to Support Sims’ Houston Expansion

Enstructure, a leading U.S. terminal and logistics company, has announced the continuation and expansion of its long-term port services agreement with Sims Limited (Sims) following Sims’ acquisition of select Tri Coastal Trading (TCT) assets in Houston, Texas.

As part of the transaction between Sims and TCT, Sims will assume TCT’s 18-year service agreement with Enstructure, gaining access to the company’s network of port infrastructure assets, which includes deep water docks and adjacent facilities at the heart of the Houston Ship Channel in Galena Park. Enstructure’s facilities will service Sims’ consolidated ferrous and non-ferrous metal recycling operations in the Gulf Coast region.

“We’re confident that consolidating our Houston operations with Enstructure will improve current processes and reduce costs, said Sims’ CEO and Managing Director, Stephen Mikkelsen. “Following the transition, we anticipate a return on invested capital of over 20% in the region.”

Enstructure is committed to investing in and serving its strategic port and logistics partnerships that enhance supply chain efficiency and support long-term economic growth in the Houston market.



