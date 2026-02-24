Brazil Pauses Ivory Coast Cocoa Imports with Phytosanitary Concerns

Brazil has temporarily suspended cocoa imports from Ivory Coast due to phytosanitary risks, the country's official gazette showed on Tuesday.

Brazil's Agriculture Ministry cited risks related to "the high influx of beans from neighboring countries into Ivory Coast," the world's largest cocoa producer.

According to the ministry, such inflows could allow cocoa from other countries that are not authorized to ship the commodity to Brazil to be mixed with Ivorian products before export.

The suspension will remain in place until Ivory Coast formally responds to the situation and provides guarantees that its shipments do not pose a risk of containing cocoa produced in neighboring countries, it added.

Ivory Coast accounted for roughly 37% of the 112,850 metric tons of cocoa and its byproducts imported by Brazil in 2025.

