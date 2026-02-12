Port Milwaukee Experiences Upwards Cargo Growth in 2025

Port Milwaukee reported a successful 2025 shipping season with overall cargo volumes rising across nearly every major category and new maritime partners calling on the Port for the first time.

Total municipal port tonnage increased by 3%, while total all-cargo tonnage rose 4% compared to the previous year, reflecting continued strength in regional trade activity and the Port’s expanding role in international and domestic supply chains.

Dry bulk, Port Milwaukee’s largest commodity category, experienced a 6% increase year over year. Though salt tonnage was down, increases in limestone, agricultural products, and other dry bulk materials made up the deficit and positively drove the category’s overall growth. Dry bulk cargo is a significant employer for truck drivers, packagers, and heavy equipment operators in the area.

Steel volume saw a 2% increase, mostly attributed to customers inventorying earlier in the international shipping season in an effort to get ahead of anticipated tariff increases.

Dock 2025 (Metric tons) 2024 (Metric tons) Municipal 1,906,233 1,851,276 Harbor 415,839 381,253 Total 2,322,072 2,232,529

















Seaway tonnage increased by 78%, which was driven largely by movements of steel and agricultural products. The majority of this activity involved trade with European markets, with additional shipments moving between Port Milwaukee and the Middle East and Northern Africa.

The Port also welcomed one new carrier and 10 first-time vessel visits in 2025. The additional traffic demonstrates growing awareness of Port Milwaukee as a reliable shipping option for new maritime partners.

Additional details on Port Milwaukee’s 2025 season will be shared in the coming weeks.