Subscribe
Search

Port Milwaukee Experiences Upwards Cargo Growth in 2025

February 12, 2026

© Adobe Stock/Henry
© Adobe Stock/Henry

Port Milwaukee reported a successful 2025 shipping season with overall cargo volumes rising across nearly every major category and new maritime partners calling on the Port for the first time.

Total municipal port tonnage increased by 3%, while total all-cargo tonnage rose 4% compared to the previous year, reflecting continued strength in regional trade activity and the Port’s expanding role in international and domestic supply chains. 

Dry bulk, Port Milwaukee’s largest commodity category, experienced a 6% increase year over year. Though salt tonnage was down, increases in limestone, agricultural products, and other dry bulk materials made up the deficit and positively drove the category’s overall growth. Dry bulk cargo is a significant employer for truck drivers, packagers, and heavy equipment operators in the area. 

Steel volume saw a 2% increase, mostly attributed to customers inventorying earlier in the international shipping season in an effort to get ahead of anticipated tariff increases. 

Dock

2025

(Metric tons)

2024

(Metric tons)

Municipal

1,906,233

1,851,276

Harbor

415,839

381,253

Total

2,322,072

2,232,529

 

 





Seaway tonnage increased by 78%, which was driven largely by movements of steel and agricultural products. The majority of this activity involved trade with European markets, with additional shipments moving between Port Milwaukee and the Middle East and Northern Africa.

The Port also welcomed one new carrier and 10 first-time vessel visits in 2025. The additional traffic demonstrates growing awareness of Port Milwaukee as a reliable shipping option for new maritime partners. 

Additional details on Port Milwaukee’s 2025 season will be shared in the coming weeks. 

Ports Cargo Port USA

Related Logistics News

© Adobe Stock/Besspher

Marsa Maroc to Manage Monrovia Port in Africa Expansion
© Port of Bilbao

2027 Set as Operational Start of Petronor E-Fuels Plant at...
© Mecad USA

Mecad USA Selects Oklahoma’s Port of Catoosa for US...
© Konecranes

HHLA Container Terminal Orders Eight Hybrid Konecranes...
The car terminal at the Port of Gothenburg, as of today called "GIART". Photo: The Port of Gothenburg.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Begins Operating Port of Gothenburg...
© Port Milwaukee

Port Milwaukee Receives $1.4m for Infrastructure Upgrades

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Future-proof your port operations

Future-proof your port operations

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Hurtigruten Launches New Sailing Route from Copenhagen to North Cape, Tromsø

Hurtigruten Launches New Sailing Route from Copenhagen to North Cape, Tromsø

Port Milwaukee Experiences Upwards Cargo Growth in 2025

Port Milwaukee Experiences Upwards Cargo Growth in 2025

Fuel Oil Bunker Report Reveals Surge in Marine Fuel Quality Failures

Fuel Oil Bunker Report Reveals Surge in Marine Fuel Quality Failures

Victoria International Container Terminal Expands Trade Links to the Americas

Victoria International Container Terminal Expands Trade Links to the Americas

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

AirAsia X unveils Kuala Lumpur-Bahrain-London route, establishing Middle Eastern hub
Extra Space Storage sued for 'predatory practices' by New York City
Maguire: Low snow cover in Europe leads to higher gas consumption.