Victoria International Container Terminal Expands Trade Links to the Americas

Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) fully automated operation at the Port of Melbourne, is expanding its trade links to the Americas with Mediterranean Shipping Company’s (MSC) newly launched Eagle service. The standalone service made its inaugural call at VICT on February 3 with the arrival of the 2,556-TEU vessel Etoile.

The Eagle service connects Australia and New Zealand with key ports on the U.S. East Coast, including Philadelphia and Savannah, via a structured hub-and-spoke network through Panama. The service includes two calls at Rodman (Panama Pacific) and one call at Cristobal (Panama Atlantic), providing connectivity onward to markets in Europe, Central and South America, and the U.S. Gulf. The service deploys 11 vessels, with capacities ranging from 2,500 TEUs to 4,500 TEUs, on a weekly rotation through Sydney–Melbourne–Brisbane–Wellington–Tauranga–Rodman–Cristobal–Philadelphia–Savannah–Freeport–Rodman–Papeete–Auckland–Sydney.

For cargo owners and logistics providers, the Eagle service offers an additional routing option with fewer intermediate handling points compared with multi-leg transshipment solutions, enhancing transit predictability and supply chain flexibility. The Melbourne call at VICT enables customers to leverage efficient operations and strong landside connectivity to reach inland production and consumption centers across Victoria and southern Australia.

The Eagle service is particularly well-suited for Victoria’s high-value primary producers. With vessels such as Etoile offering ample reefer capacity, the service supports the region’s perishables and cold-chain exports. VICT’s automated landside operations and efficient ship-to-shore handling help ensure time-sensitive cargo moves through the terminal with minimal dwell time.

As Victoria’s gateway to global container trade, VICT supports carrier networks through advanced infrastructure, optimized waterside productivity, and digitalized operational processes designed to deliver predictable vessel turnaround and efficient cargo handling.