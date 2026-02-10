Subscribe
Foundation Laid for Green Shipping Corridor Between Stockholm, Turku

February 10, 2026

Over the past two years, Viking Line, Port of Turku and Ports of Stockholm have been working together to establish a green, fossil-free shipping corridor between Stockholm and Turku. The collaboration has resulted in a joint roadmap and several concrete advances in areas such as onshore power, electrical infrastructure and fossil-free fuels.

During this period, the parties have laid the foundations for further work through in-depth collaboration on technical solutions, planning and long-term infrastructure. A joint roadmap has been developed and adjusted over time, with the aim of achieving a fossil-free shipping corridor by 2035.

During the first two years of the project, the parties have identified, prioritized and gradually worked on goals and measures to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from shipping. The work is based on a joint project plan that is continuously updated and includes the following initiatives:

Viking Line

  • Preliminary studies of battery installations on the ferries Viking Grace and Viking Glory
  • Installation of Elogrids* on the ships
  • Tenfold use of renewable biogas by Viking Grace and Viking Glory in 2025 compared with 2024
  • Ensuring continued high levels of biogas use on ships (50 per cent throughout the first half of 2026)
  • Increased sales of fossil-free travel on all ships

Port of Turku

  • Study and pilot project for onshore power supply at the quay
  • Zero emissions from Viking Line ships at berth – necessary onshore power infrastructure
  • Zero-emission port facilities for all vehicles – charging infrastructure
  • Opportunity for shipping companies to bunker sustainable fuels – Gasum with biogas

Ports of Stockholm

  • Target: Zero emissions from Viking Line ships at berth
  • Collaboration with external actors for sustainable transport to and from the port
  • Opportunity for shipping companies to bunker fossil-free fuels
Ports Decarbonization Green Shipping

