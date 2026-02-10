Subscribe
Lehmann Marine Provides Battery Systems for Hamburg Electric Harbor Ferries

February 10, 2026

Lehmann Marine is contributing to the Port of Hamburg's transition towards sustainability by supplying the battery systems for three new, fully electric passenger ferries. 

This project represents the largest order in the company’s history. Built by SET Schiffbau- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft Tangermünde mbH on behalf of HADAG Seetouristik und Fährdienst AG, the vessels will be deployed in the Port of Hamburg as HADAG’s first purely electrically propelled ferries. 

The core component of the new Type 2030e ferries is Lehmann Marine’s modular CUBE energy storage system. The system is already in operation on numerous vessels worldwide and is known for its safety standards, long service life, and a flexible, maintenance-friendly design. Its modular architecture enables integration into a wide range of vessel concepts and simplifies onboard service and maintenance operations.

Measuring approximately 30 meters in length and eight meters in beam, each ferry will accommodate 250 passengers. With an installed battery capacity of 3.8 MWh per vessel, the battery systems supplied by Lehmann Marine provide the foundation for fully emission-free ferry operations under the conditions of port service. All three vessels are scheduled to enter service in 2028.

Coastal/Inland Ferry Harbor Electric Vessels

