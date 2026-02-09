Subscribe
IBIA Announces Results of Board Member Elections at AGM

February 9, 2026

IBIA – International Bunker Industry Association Board announced the outcome of their elections at the IBIA Annual General Meeting (AGM), ahead of the IBIA Annual Dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London’s Park Lane.

A total of eleven candidates stood for election for the four available Board positions. Following the close of voting, it is confirmed that the following candidates have been elected/re-elected to serve a three-year term on the IBIA Board:

  • Claudia Beumer, C4 fuel B.V.
  • Gianmichele Campanella, Fratelli Cosulich Monaco Sam
  • Calvin Chung, CPN (Chimbusco Pan Nation)
  • Nigel Draffin, Consultant and Lecturer

The newly elected Board members will formally assume their positions on April 1, 2026, from which date the IBIA Board will be constituted as follows:

  • Adrian Tolson, 2050 Marine Energy LLC - Chair
  • Jeroen de Vos, Peninsula - Vice Chair
  • Mustafa Aslan, Asmira Group - Hon. Treasurer
  • Claudia Beumer, C4 fuel B.V
  • Gianmichele Campanella, Fratelli Cosulich Monaco Sam
  • Calvin Chung, CPN (Chimbusco Pan Nation)
  • Constantinos Capetanakis, Star Bulk
  • Rahul Choudhuri, Veritas Petroleum Services (Asia) Pte Ltd
  • Frank Dahan, CSL Group Inc
  • Nigel Draffin, Consultant and Lecturer
  • Colin Holloway, Cockett Marine Oil
  • Jon Hughes, Dan-Bunkering Africa Ltd
  • Ufuk Erinc, Unerco Petrol Urn. Denizcilik ve Tic. A.S.
  • Deanna MacDonald, Aveera Energy
  • Charlotte Rojgaard, Bureau Veritas
  • Valeria Sessa, Reseaworld
