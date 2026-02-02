Subscribe
Port of Tyne Appoints Elaine Scott as Director of Innovation

February 2, 2026

Elaine Scott. © Port of Tyne
Elaine Scott. © Port of Tyne

The Port of Tyne has announced the appointment of Elaine Scott as its new Director of Innovation. Following her promotion from Innovation Partnerships Manager, Elaine will lead the Port’s sustainable innovation agenda and run the National Maritime Innovation Hub. Supported by a dedicated team, she will drive forward a range of programs including Venture Connect, alongside international collaboration initiatives such as the Ports Innovation Partnership. 

Elaine brings over twenty five years’ experience across economic development and regeneration, with a focus on technology-enabled innovation and sustainability-led initiatives. Before joining the Port of Tyne, Elaine was Director at Space North East England based at NETPark, the region’s first science park. She is currently completing a Doctorate in Business Administration at Durham University, with research focused on innovation ecosystems for emerging sectors.

“I’m thrilled to take on this role and lead the National Maritime Innovation Hub. This is an exciting time for the maritime sector, as technologies that improve productivity and support sustainability are rapidly moving from concept to application," said Elaine Scott. "I look forward to driving innovation as we work towards the Port of Tyne becoming the UK’s first Smart Port. By building strong partnerships and supporting sustainable solutions, we can position the UK at the forefront of maritime innovation.”

