Ports of Indiana Appoints Brady Jacoba as Chief Commercial Officer

January 15, 2026

Credit: Ports of Indiana
Ports of Indiana has appointed Brady Jacoba as Chief Commercial Officer to lead its strategic growth efforts. Jacoba brings three decades of expertise in real estate, sales, marketing, and economic development to the state port authority, which manages 2,800 acres of multimodal property across Indiana and generates $8.7 billion annually for Indiana’s economy.

Jacoba, who has previously worked at Lauth Group, Indy Chamber, and Volumod Indy, will be the first Chief Commercial Officer in the 65-year history of Ports of Indiana, as the organization builds a new commercial department focused on business development and external affairs to support strategic growth.

Most recently, Jacoba served as Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Volumod Indy, where he served as a member of the leadership team and implemented company-wide transformational growth strategies. Prior to that, Jacoba worked at Lauth Group for six years, serving as Senior Vice President of Business Development, leading significant growth efforts in multiple business units, including Real Estate Development, Construction, Property Management, and Facilities Maintenance.

Jacoba also spent eight years in key leadership roles with Indy Chamber, has worked as a real estate broker at Keller Williams, and served on multiple local economic development councils. He is a Certified Commercial Investment Member and received his MBA from Ball State University and a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University.

“I am truly excited to join Ports of Indiana at this critical junction in its strategic growth planning,” Jacoba said. “The organization’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to both expanding existing business and pursuing new initiatives drew me to this role. I embrace a servant leadership approach to life, and it’s inspiring to join a team that is striving to serve Hoosiers and grow its contributions to the state.”

Ports Port USA People And Company News Maritime Leadership

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Last Chance: Early Bird Registration Ends January 15 for Port of the Future Conference 2026

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Ports of Indiana Appoints Brady Jacoba as Chief Commercial Officer

Bahri, Hadeed to Explore Collaborative Maritime Transport Solutions

Baltic Exchange Launches New Intermediate Tanker Indices as Trade Grows in Northwest Europe

Supermaritime Nederland B.V. Appoints Milan Tevel as General Manager, Expands Warehouse Capacity

