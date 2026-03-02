marine link image
Subscribe
Search
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

ClassNK Issues AiPs for Bulk Carrier Concept Designs

March 2, 2026

83,000m3 Ammonia Carrier with IMO Type B Independent Tank. © Oshima Shipbuilding
83,000m3 Ammonia Carrier with IMO Type B Independent Tank. © Oshima Shipbuilding
Bulk Carrier installed with Membrane-based OCCS. © Oshima Shipbuilding
Bulk Carrier installed with Membrane-based OCCS. © Oshima Shipbuilding

ClassNK has issued approvals in principle (AiPs) for the concept designs of Bulk Carrier installed with a Membrane-based Onboard Carbon Capture and Storage System (OCCS) and 83,000m3 Ammonia Carrier with IMO Type B Independent Tank developed by Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. These AiPs demonstrate its feasibility from regulatory and safety perspectives.

The recipients of the AiPs, as well as the applicable rules and guidelines, are as follows:

  • Bulk Carrier installed with Membrane-based OCCS
    • Recipients: Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
    • Applicable rules / guidelines:
      • In October last year, ClassNK published the `Guidelines for Onboard CO2 Capture and Storage System (Edition 2.0)’*1, which, the world’s first to include requirements for OCCS utilizing membrane separation method—an approach that is anticipated to have a lower power demand and smaller installation space than amine absorption. The concept design for this vessel was reviewed in accordance with these guidelines.
  • 83,000m3 Ammonia Carrier with IMO Type B Independent Tank
    • Recipient: Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.
    • Applicable rules / guidelines:
      • The IMO Type B Independent Tank defined in the IGC Code*2 offers advantages in cargo capacity and outfitting efficiency but requires a significantly high level of engineering sophistication compared with other cargo tank types. ClassNK conducted its review of this concept design based on Part N of its `Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships’, which incorporates the IGC Code, along with relevant guidelines.

Following the reviews, ClassNK confirmed that both designs comply with the prescribed requirements and therefore issued the respective AiPs.

Ammonia AIP Bulk Carrier

Related Logistics News

Source: St. Louis Port Authority

America’s Maritime Action Plan Creates Opportunity for St....
© eyewave / Adobe Stock

About 10% of Global Container Fleet Caught in Hormuz...
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

Vessels Diverted Around Cape of Good Hope
Source: social media

At Least Three Tankers Hit in Gulf
© STOCKSTUDIO - stock.adobe.com

Maersk Reroutes Some Cape of Good Hope Sailings Due to...
Copyright Igor Strukov/AdobeStock

Western Bulk Returns to Profit

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product
marine link image

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

America’s Maritime Action Plan Creates Opportunity for St. Louis Region

America’s Maritime Action Plan Creates Opportunity for St. Louis Region

About 10% of Global Container Fleet Caught in Hormuz Backup

About 10% of Global Container Fleet Caught in Hormuz Backup

Venture Global is ready to meet the LNG shortage as Qatar stops production

Venture Global is ready to meet the LNG shortage as Qatar stops production

Sugar Prices Rise Ahead of Iran War Fears

Sugar Prices Rise Ahead of Iran War Fears

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Greek police arrest man suspected of spying at a naval base in Crete
Kazakhstan Foreign Minister discusses Middle East issues with regional ministers
No impact on operations after drone attack on UAE fuel tank terminal Musaffah