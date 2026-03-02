ClassNK Issues AiPs for Bulk Carrier Concept Designs

ClassNK has issued approvals in principle (AiPs) for the concept designs of Bulk Carrier installed with a Membrane-based Onboard Carbon Capture and Storage System (OCCS) and 83,000m3 Ammonia Carrier with IMO Type B Independent Tank developed by Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. These AiPs demonstrate its feasibility from regulatory and safety perspectives.

The recipients of the AiPs, as well as the applicable rules and guidelines, are as follows:

Bulk Carrier installed with Membrane-based OCCS Recipients: Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. Applicable rules / guidelines: In October last year, ClassNK published the `Guidelines for Onboard CO2 Capture and Storage System (Edition 2.0)’* 1 , which, the world’s first to include requirements for OCCS utilizing membrane separation method—an approach that is anticipated to have a lower power demand and smaller installation space than amine absorption. The concept design for this vessel was reviewed in accordance with these guidelines.

83,000m 3 Ammonia Carrier with IMO Type B Independent Tank Recipient: Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. Applicable rules / guidelines: The IMO Type B Independent Tank defined in the IGC Code* 2 offers advantages in cargo capacity and outfitting efficiency but requires a significantly high level of engineering sophistication compared with other cargo tank types. ClassNK conducted its review of this concept design based on Part N of its `Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships’, which incorporates the IGC Code, along with relevant guidelines.

Ammonia Carrier with IMO Type B Independent Tank

Following the reviews, ClassNK confirmed that both designs comply with the prescribed requirements and therefore issued the respective AiPs.