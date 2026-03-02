marine link image
Subscribe
Search
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

J.F. Lehman & Company Acquires Forged Solutions Group

March 2, 2026

© J.F. Lehman & Company
© J.F. Lehman & Company

J.F. Lehman & Company, an alternative asset manager focused on the aerospace, defense, government, maritime, environmental and infrastructure sectors, has announced that investment affiliates, including JFL Equity Investors VI, L.P., have acquired Forged Solutions Group, Inc. (FSG).

With roots dating back to 1836, FSG is a provider of high specification forgings for the aerospace, defense, and space end markets with a particular focus on flight-critical, rotating aeroengine components. The company maintains vertically-integrated rolled rings, closed die, extrusion, and open die forging capabilities across a range of alloys, including nickel, titanium, steel, and aluminum in support of global OEM and Tier 1 customers. Headquartered in Sheffield, U.K., FSG operates seven manufacturing facilities across the U.K. and U.S. and employs approximately 840 people.

Financing for the transaction was led by HPS Investment Partners’ Direct Lending platform, with Audax Private Debt serving as joint lead arranger.

Evercore acted as financial advisor to JFLCO and Jones Day served as legal counsel. Goldman Sachs and Perella Weinberg served as financial advisors to FSG. Sheppard Mullin served as legal counsel to FSG.

Mergers & Acquisitions Forgings

Related Logistics News

© eyewave / Adobe Stock

About 10% of Global Container Fleet Caught in Hormuz...
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

Venture Global is ready to meet the LNG shortage as Qatar...
Copyright Peter Hermes Furian/AdobeStock

U.S. Flag Tanker Damaged, 150 Vessels Stranded with Strait...
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

Vessels Diverted Around Cape of Good Hope
© Xeneta

Xeneta Weekly Ocean Container Shipping Market Update:...
Copyright Thorsten Schier/AdobeStock

Container Shipping Consolidation Continues with $4.2B ZIM...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
R.W. Fernstrum & Company
marine link image

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

America’s Maritime Action Plan Creates Opportunity for St. Louis Region

America’s Maritime Action Plan Creates Opportunity for St. Louis Region

About 10% of Global Container Fleet Caught in Hormuz Backup

About 10% of Global Container Fleet Caught in Hormuz Backup

Venture Global is ready to meet the LNG shortage as Qatar stops production

Venture Global is ready to meet the LNG shortage as Qatar stops production

Sugar Prices Rise Ahead of Iran War Fears

Sugar Prices Rise Ahead of Iran War Fears

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

The US trade court will determine the next step in US tariff cases
Source: Oil and gas condensate production in Kazakhstan jumped 43% m/m m/m during February.
United Flight returns to Los Angeles after engine failure for an emergency landing