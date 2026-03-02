J.F. Lehman & Company Acquires Forged Solutions Group

J.F. Lehman & Company, an alternative asset manager focused on the aerospace, defense, government, maritime, environmental and infrastructure sectors, has announced that investment affiliates, including JFL Equity Investors VI, L.P., have acquired Forged Solutions Group, Inc. (FSG).

With roots dating back to 1836, FSG is a provider of high specification forgings for the aerospace, defense, and space end markets with a particular focus on flight-critical, rotating aeroengine components. The company maintains vertically-integrated rolled rings, closed die, extrusion, and open die forging capabilities across a range of alloys, including nickel, titanium, steel, and aluminum in support of global OEM and Tier 1 customers. Headquartered in Sheffield, U.K., FSG operates seven manufacturing facilities across the U.K. and U.S. and employs approximately 840 people.

Financing for the transaction was led by HPS Investment Partners’ Direct Lending platform, with Audax Private Debt serving as joint lead arranger.

Evercore acted as financial advisor to JFLCO and Jones Day served as legal counsel. Goldman Sachs and Perella Weinberg served as financial advisors to FSG. Sheppard Mullin served as legal counsel to FSG.