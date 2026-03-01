Vessels Diverted Around Cape of Good Hope

Shipping companies Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd and CMA CGM are rerouting vessels around Africa, away from the Suez Canal and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Due to the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East region following the escalating military conflict, we have decided...to pause future Trans-Suez sailings through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait for the time being," Danish container shipping group Maersk said in a statement on Sunday.

The company last month announced a gradual return of some services to the Suez route, seen as a key step towards ending two years of global trade disruption caused by attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and take all needed actions," the company said.

"Once the situation stabilises and the security conditions again permit, we will continue to prioritise the Trans-Suez route," Maersk added, commenting on its Middle East-India to Mediterranean and Middle East-India to East Coast U.S. services.

The company later on Sunday said its services in the UAE, Oman and Qatar may also be disrupted.

German shipping group Hapag-Lloyd said in a separate statement it was rerouting its IMX container shipping service that connects India and the Middle East with the Mediterranean around southern Africa.

It added it would prioritise the route again once the security situation permitted transit.

WAR RISK SURCHARGE

Hapag-Lloyd said it would apply a war risk surcharge for cargo to and from the Upper Gulf, the Arabian Gulf and the Persian Gulf from March 2.

CMA CGM also said on Sunday it would apply an emergency conflict surcharge for cargo to and from Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Yemen, Qatar, Oman, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Djibouti, Sudan and Eritrea as well as the Red Sea Port of Ain Sokhna.

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd said they were suspending all vessel crossings in the Strait of Hormuz until further notice.

Iran warned on Saturday that the narrow passage through which around a fifth of global oil consumption passes had been closed.

Maersk said it was still accepting cargo to the Middle East.

Mediterranean Shipping Company said on Sunday it was suspending all cargo bookings to the Middle East until further notice. It said it had instructed all vessels in the Gulf region, and those en route to the area, to proceed to safe shelter areas until further notice. Bookings will resume as soon as the security situation improves, it added.

French shipping group CMA CGM said on Saturday it had told its vessels inside or headed for the Gulf to proceed to shelter. It said it was suspending sailings through the Suez Canal and redirecting them around the Cape of Good Hope.





