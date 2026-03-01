marine link image
OPEC+ Responds to Hormuz Shutdown

March 1, 2026

© Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock

OPEC+ has decided to increase its crude oil production target by 206,000 barrels per day (bpd) for April against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical risk as conflict in the Middle East escalated rapidly over the weekend.

Oil markets will enter the new week facing a materially higher risk of supply disruption, as approximately 15 million bpd of crude oil transits the Strait of Hormuz, representing close to 30% of global seaborne crude trade.

This makes it the world's most critical oil chokepoint.

Any sustained disruption, formal or de facto, would remove a substantial portion of globally traded crude from the market.

Rystad Energy’s Jorge Leon, senior vice president and head of geopolitical analysis, said: “Weekend events in the Middle East have had significant humanitarian impacts, in addition to fundamentally reframing global markets.

“What began as a widely anticipated 137,000 bpd increase, in line with OPEC+’s cautious unwinding of cuts, quickly became far more consequential as tensions in Iran drew attention to critical Middle Eastern export infrastructure the world relies on.

“The group ultimately raised output beyond that initial expectation but stopped short of a more forceful increase, underscoring the tightrope it is walking between responding to near-term geopolitical risk and avoiding oversupply later this year.

“The bigger issue is physical reality: roughly one-fifth of global oil supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for world trade, meaning markets are more concerned with whether barrels can move than with spare capacity on paper.

“If flows through the Gulf are constrained, additional production will provide limited immediate relief, making access to export routes far more important than headline output targets.”

Options to bypass the Strait are limited. Saudi Arabia can redirect volumes via its East-West pipeline to the Red Sea, which has about 5 million bpd of capacity, says Leon.

The UAE can utilize the Abu Dhabi pipeline, with capacity of around 1.5 million bpd.

Even assuming full utilization of these alternative routes, a significant share of exports, potentially in the range of 8-10 million bpd, would remain exposed if the Strait remains inaccessible.

In other words, the ability to reroute flows would only partially mitigate the disruption.

There are mitigating buffers. Saudi Arabia has increased crude loadings in recent weeks, and strategic petroleum reserves held by major consuming nations, including China, could provide some temporary cushioning to the market.

Even so, such buffers are inherently finite and designed to smooth short-term shocks rather than offset sustained structural disruptions.

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

OPEC+ Responds to Hormuz Shutdown

Vessels Diverted Around Cape of Good Hope

At Least Three Tankers Hit in Gulf

Xeneta Weekly Ocean Container Shipping Market Update: February 27, 2026

