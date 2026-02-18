Subscribe
Marcura Expands Claims Management Capabilities with Shipdem Aqcuisition

February 18, 2026

Henrik Hyldahn, Group CEO, Marcura Image credit: Marcura
Henrik Hyldahn, Group CEO, Marcura Image credit: Marcura

Marcura has acquired Shipdem, a UK-based specialist in chemical tanker laytime and demurrage, from its parent company, Casper Shipping. 

Shipdem brings expertise in chemical tanker demurrage, where operational complexity and contractual nuance demand technical knowledge and disciplined claims handling process. 

The acquisition follows HubSE in 2025 and continues Marcura’s investment in claims management capabilities across all major cargo types. HubSE’s self-service technology for tanker demurrage complements Shipdem’s fully managed service capability, providing end-to-end services that adapt to how customers operate.

“Customers need different levels of support depending on how they operate,” said Henrik Hyldahn, Group CEO, Marcura. “Our goal is to deliver that flexibility, whether through software that supports self-service or expert teams who manage the entire claims process.

Shipdem will be fully integrated into Marcura Claims, with the current team continuing to focus on chemical demurrage while contributing specialist knowledge across the wider organization. Current Shipdem customers will benefit from continuity of service, now supported by Marcura’s global infrastructure, broader dispute expertise and ongoing technology investment.

Mergers & Acquisitions Cargo Chemical Tankers People And Company News

