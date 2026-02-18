Subscribe
Search

Liebherr BOS 45000 Heavy-Lift Offshore Crane Acquired for South Korea Offshore Wind

February 18, 2026

© Liebherr
© Liebherr

The new Liebherr BOS 45000 crane has been acquired by Eunsung O&C Co., Ltd., known for its expertise in ground improvement, foundation engineering and complex onshore and offshore infrastructure projects. The BOS 45000 will equip a jack-up barge that will install offshore wind turbines and carry out maintenance work in Asian waters.

 With vessel engineering and a lifting capacity of up to 1,200 tons at a maximum reach of 22 meters, the crane will deliver the power and precision required for large component installation, maintenance scopes and life-extension work across Asian projects.

The BOS series covers a spectrum of sizes, providing operators with the right tool for routine supply work through complex installation and maintenance tasks. Each model carries Liebherr’s architecture: an A-frame with a lattice boom, wide walkways for safe access, and clear routing to all service points. The boom geometry enables long outreach with steady, accurate load handling, while the A-frame supports smooth luffing and integrates key service functions. 

Since the first BOS entered service in 1975, more than 500 units have supported offshore work in some of the world’s most demanding environments. The series has advanced over five decades, adding smarter controls, refined ergonomics and enhanced operating features.

Liebherr and Eunsung O&C have an established relationship. Most recently, a Liebherr Transform project in Suncheon, South Korea, extended the boom of an Eunsung O&C BOS 14000 by 24 meters to a total length of 84 meters. The modification was delivered in five weeks by an international team of Liebherr service engineers from Hong Kong, Austria and Germany. The result equips the crane for future offshore operations.

For the VEGA project, Liebherr South Korea will support installation, commissioning & testing (ICT) and will take care of ongoing service for the crane in South Korea, backed by the global Liebherr network. 

The crane construction of the VEGA project is scheduled to take place from summer 2026 to 2028, after which installation and integration on the VEGA platform are planned to be completed by middle of 2029, with commissioning and entry into service expected in 2029.

Marine Equipment Crane Infrastructure Offshore Wind South Korea

Related Logistics News

Source: Samskip

Samskip to Sell UK and Ireland Freight Business
© Adobe Stock/KPs Photography

Exports to China Fall to Lowest Output in Three Years
Copyright anekoho/AdobeStock

Singapore Marine Fuel Sales Up 17%
© Exolum

First Commercial Biomethanol Bunkering Service in the UK...
Source: Copenhagen Atomics

Molten Salt Technology Validated
Douglas - stock.adobe.com

American Great Lakes Ports Launch Study to Expand Cargo...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Marcura Expands Claims Management Capabilities with Shipdem Aqcuisition

Marcura Expands Claims Management Capabilities with Shipdem Aqcuisition

Liebherr BOS 45000 Heavy-Lift Offshore Crane Acquired for South Korea Offshore Wind

Liebherr BOS 45000 Heavy-Lift Offshore Crane Acquired for South Korea Offshore Wind

Costamare Dry Bulk Spin-Off Spurs Solid Result

Costamare Dry Bulk Spin-Off Spurs Solid Result

Samskip to Sell UK and Ireland Freight Business

Samskip to Sell UK and Ireland Freight Business

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

New Zealand's wild storm disrupts flights and leaves thousands without power
After Russian oil flow via Ukraine was halted, Hungary asked Croatia for assistance
Hapag-Lloyd is in advanced discussions to buy Israel's ZIM Integrated Shipping