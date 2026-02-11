Subscribe
First Commercial Biomethanol Bunkering Service in the UK Launches at Port of Immingham

February 11, 2026

Exolum, Methanex Corporation and Ørsted announced the launch of the United Kingdom’s (U.K.) first commercially ready bio-methanol storage and supply service for shipping at the Port of Immingham. The Port of Immingham is the U.K.’s largest port by cargo volume and a critical gateway for energy and bulk materials, making it an important hub for maritime operations and low‑carbon fuel supply. 

The initiative will provide marine bunkering services for bio-methanol, one of the leading green fuels for decarbonizing shipping. Exolum will provide the storage and fueling infrastructure at its Immingham facility. Methanex will supply the bio-methanol for the project. Ørsted will be the first to utilize this service for its North Sea offshore wind farm maintenance vessels. 

This collaboration demonstrates how existing energy infrastructure can be adapted to support new, sustainable fuels.  

In the U.K., domestic shipping accounts for 4.7 percent of transport-related CO₂ emissions, more than the country’s buses, trains, and domestic aviation combined. This project marks a first step toward addressing that challenge and the wider challenge of decarbonizing international shipping emissions. 

