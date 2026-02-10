Fluent Cargo, Sea Sentinel AI Deliver Live Risk Intelligence to Shippers

Fluent Cargo has partnered with artificial intelligence (AI)-driven risk intelligence platform Sea Sentinel AI to provide contextual, verified and live shipping information to shippers, freight forwarders, 3PLs and visibility providers.

The collaboration brings proactive disruption alerts and contextual freight data to Fluent Cargo users, helping freight forwarders and shippers stay ahead of supply chain disruptions.

Sea Sentinel AI's API-first platform processes around 500,000 news articles daily, alongside data from more than 12 national weather services, AIS vessel tracking, government sources, and social media to identify risks affecting ocean freight. Unlike traditional visibility tools that only track vessel locations and calculate ETAs based on speed and distance, Sea Sentinel AI provides contextual intelligence: strikes, port congestion, extreme weather events, and other disruptions that impact cargo movements.

The platform uses AI combined with a human-in-the-loop verification approach to ensure accuracy and avoid false alerts. This dual-layer system allows Sea Sentinel AI to map risk data directly to specific vessels and ports, delivering precise alerts such as: "There's a strike in Hamburg from December 8-10, and your vessel will be there on December 9."

Fluent Cargo has integrated Sea Sentinel AI's data into its platform, including the recently launched Ask Fluent AI search feature. This enables freight forwarders to deliver proactive customer service and avoid scenarios where shippers learn about disruptions before their freight forwarder does. Whether users are end customers managing their own logistics, freight forwarders serving multiple clients, or consultants advising on supply chain strategy, they can see precisely which of their shipments are affected, when, and where.

The partnership addresses a growing need in the logistics industry as supply chains face increasing volatility from strikes, extreme weather events, and geopolitical disruptions. With margins tightening across the freight forwarding sector, access to timely risk intelligence has become a key differentiator for service providers looking to enhance their customer experience.