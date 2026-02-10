Valenciaport Sees Record Container Volumes in '25

Spain’s Valenciaport closed the 2025 financial year with higher revenues, sharply improved profitability, and a new record for container throughput, underscoring continued carrier commitment despite a volatile global trade backdrop.



Provisional results reviewed by the board of directors show net turnover rising 9.02% year over year to €164.3 million, while pre-tax profit climbed 50.51% to €43.7 million. Container volumes reached 5.66 million TEU, up 3.41% from 2024 and the highest annual total in the port authority’s history.



Presenting the figures at the board’s first meeting of 2026, Valenciaport President Mar Chao said the results reflect the port’s management strategy and investment program aimed at expanding capacity and improving service agility. She cautioned, however, that the international environment remains complex.



Revenue growth was driven largely by higher traffic and port fees, which increased 10.27% to €139.9 million. Operating expenses rose marginally—up 0.94% to €135.96 million—primarily due to higher external services, while impairment charges declined. Cash flow for the year totaled €82.8 million, €12.3 million higher than in 2024.



On the traffic side, imports of full containers surpassed one million TEU for the first time, reaching 1,051,784 TEU. China accounted for just over half of that volume, with imports from the country up nearly 20% year over year. Export volumes grew 5.56% to 919,570 TEU, led by shipments to the United States, which represented 14.66% of full-container exports.



Passenger activity also increased. Regular ferry services carried 861,748 passengers, up 3.54%, with the majority traveling to and from the Balearic Islands. Traffic on the Algeria route rose nearly 18%. Cruise passenger calls reached 799,050, a 3.23% increase.



Separately, the board was briefed on Valenciaport’s participation at Fruit Logistica in Berlin, where the authority promoted its capabilities in refrigerated cargo, multimodal logistics, and digital port services, as well as the complementary roles of the ports of Valencia, Sagunt, and Gandia.



