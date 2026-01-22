Subscribe
Methanol-Fueled CMA CGM Monte Cristo Delivered

January 22, 2026

CMA CGM's Monte Cristo is the first vessel in a series of six 15,000-TEU methanol container ships, as part of the group's decarbonization strategy. Image courtesy CMA CGM
CMA CGM's Monte Cristo is the first vessel in a series of six 15,000-TEU methanol container ships, as part of the group’s decarbonization strategy. Image courtesy CMA CGM

The CMA CGM Group recently received its 400th owned vessel, the CMA CGM Monte Cristo, the first in a series of six methanol container ships.
This key milestone reflects the Group’s long-term investment strategy, built on asset ownership and the integration of advanced technologies to enhance the environmental and operational performance of its fleet.

With the CMA CGM Monte Cristo, the Group reaches a milestone of 400 owned vessels, within a fleet of more than 650 vessels worldwide. The container ship has a maximum capacity of 16,204 TEU, including around 1,000 reefer plugs, and measures 366 meters in length and 51 meters in beam. The vessel will sail under the Maltese flag, and it will enter commercial service on January 29, 2026 in Ningbo, on the BEX2 – Phoenician Express service, connecting North Asia with the Levant and the Adriatic Sea.

The vessel has a crew of 23 seafarers and is under the command of Captain Predrag Vojvodic.

CMA CGM Monte Cristo becomes the 11th methanol container ship in the CMA CGM fleet, out of a total of 24 such vessels on order.

Built at DSIC Tianjin Shipyard, the CMA CGM MONTE CRISTO held its naming ceremony on January 21, 2026 in Tianjin, with Liu Liping, Deputy General Manager of EPPEN BIOTECH, as godmother.

