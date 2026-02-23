Subscribe
Search

DetentionTrackr Debuts AI-Powered Port State Control Intelligence Tool

February 23, 2026

© Philipp / Adobe Stock
© Philipp / Adobe Stock

DetentionTrackr has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered maritime intelligence platform designed to centralize global Port State Control (PSC) detention data into real-time operational insight.

The DetentionTrackr platform aggregates live detention data from global ports and converts fragmented enforcement records into structured intelligence aimed at improving efficiency and decision-making across the maritime industry.

In February alone, 72 vessels were detained across global ports, with 164 detentions recorded worldwide since the start of 2026, according to DetentionTrackr. Despite consistent enforcement activity, detention information remains dispersed across regional authorities.

“DetentionTrackr delivers a unified AI-driven view of active vessel detentions, enriched with detailed ownership and management intelligence. It represents a new category of maritime intelligence, transforming how the industry understands and responds to detention events,” said Thomas Cox, Co-Founder and originator of the platform.

The platform enhances detention reports with vessel profiles, inspection and detention history, ownership structures and beneficial owner mapping, ship owner and manager identification with contact details, and structured risk context. Active detentions are monitored hourly, while resolved cases are archived to support benchmarking and fleet analysis.

DetentionTrackr is aimed at ship managers seeking fleet benchmarking visibility, charterers assessing detention exposure before fixing vessels, P&I clubs monitoring compliance risk, technical suppliers responding to deficiency-related detentions, maritime service providers addressing operational gaps, port agents requiring early awareness of detained vessels, and riding squads mobilizing crews to rectify deficiencies.

“PSC data is public but operationally fragmented. We built DetentionTrackr to transform dispersed inspection records into structured, actionable intelligence; empowering maritime professionals to make faster, more informed decisions,” added David Holly, Co-Founder at DetentionTrackr.

Technology Offshore Ports Software Regulation Artificial Intelligence Maritime

Related Logistics News

© Matyas Rehak / Adobe Stock

Indigenous Protesters Occupy Cargill's Santarem Port...
© California Association of Port Authorities

California Ports Advocate for Infrastructure, Jobs, Supply...
Source: Samskip

Samskip to Sell UK and Ireland Freight Business
(Image credit: Colleen Roche/NOAA Office of Coast Survey)

NOAA Installs Navigation System in Boston Harbor
Copyright Thorsten Schier/AdobeStock

Container Shipping Consolidation Continues with $4.2B ZIM...
© John_Doo78 - stock.adobe.com

Fluent Cargo, Sea Sentinel AI Deliver Live Risk...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Organizations Release Joint Support Statement on Maritime Labour Convention 20th Anniversary

Organizations Release Joint Support Statement on Maritime Labour Convention 20th Anniversary

The Swedish Club Reports 99% Retention, Increased Tonnage at 2026 Renewal

The Swedish Club Reports 99% Retention, Increased Tonnage at 2026 Renewal

DetentionTrackr Debuts AI-Powered Port State Control Intelligence Tool

DetentionTrackr Debuts AI-Powered Port State Control Intelligence Tool

Seatrium Targets $40M Cost Savings in Continued Divestment Drive

Seatrium Targets $40M Cost Savings in Continued Divestment Drive

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Azul, a Brazilian airline, has exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings
Sources say that Noem's top aide entered the cockpit and fired the pilot for missing blanket.
Soccer-Four matches are postponed following violence sparked by the death of a Mexican cartel leader