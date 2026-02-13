Subscribe
Search

$1.2B Invested in German Terminal Upgrade

February 13, 2026

Maersk's APM Terminals and German port group Eurogate will invest 1 billion euros ($1.19B) in modernizing their container terminal in Germany's Bremerhaven, the companies said.

With the investment the companies said they plan to increase the terminal's annual throughput capacity by one million standard 20-foot containers, lifting the total to four million units.

"Bremerhaven has unique potential to grow as a strategic hub in the region and to support cargo flows into Germany as well as our ocean network," Maersk Chief Executive Vincent Clerc said in a statement.

(Reuters)

Technology Ports Terminals

Related Logistics News

© Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock

Russia's Taman Port Damaged by Ukrainian Drones
Copyright Igor Strukov/AdobeStock

Western Bulk Returns to Profit
Source: Copenhagen Atomics

Molten Salt Technology Validated
Image courtesy Valenciaport

Valenciaport Sees Record Container Volumes in '25
Copyright Parilov/AdobeStock

China's Appetite for Coal Wanes
Credit: Bennekom - stock.adobe.com

EU Proposes Extending Sanctions on Russian Oil to...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Singapore Marine Fuel Sales Up 17%

Singapore Marine Fuel Sales Up 17%

Russian Wheat Prices Spike on Shipping Difficulties

Russian Wheat Prices Spike on Shipping Difficulties

Singapore Bunker Sales Maintain Strong Start in 2026

Singapore Bunker Sales Maintain Strong Start in 2026

Russia's Taman Port Damaged by Ukrainian Drones

Russia's Taman Port Damaged by Ukrainian Drones

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Dubai's DP World chief removed from position after pressure on Epstein
Trump: Iran regime change is a 'best thing,' says second carrier heading to Middle East
AI is a threat to U.S. industries, from software to real estate