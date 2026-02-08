Subscribe
Victoria International Container Terminal Extends Contract to 2066

February 8, 2026

Source: ICTSI
International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI)’s wholly owned subsidiary Victoria International Container Terminal Ltd. (VICT) has signed a 26-year extension of its contract to operate and manage the Webb Dock East terminal at the Port of Melbourne.

This will see VICT continue to operate and manage the terminal until 2066. This results in a remaining contract life of 40 years at Australia’s largest general cargo and container port.

ICTSI has made long-term investments in VICT since the original lease was agreed in 2014, and is currently implementing a new investment program scheduled for completion in late 2027. This includes a new neo Panamax ship-to-shore quay crane, four hybrid automated straddle carriers and the extension of two container stacking blocks.

The Port of Melbourne has seen substantive growth in recent years, including record trade in FY25, when it handled approximately $154 billion in trade. 

This is expected to continue, with container trade at the port forecast to double over the next 30 years.


