DCSA+ Welcomes Contship as New Terminal Partner

The Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) announced that Contship has joined DCSA+, becoming the program’s first terminal operator partner.

Contship is an integrator of containerized logistics, combining intermodal transport and port terminal operations to connect global supply chains. The Company joins DCSA’s partnership program to contribute to the development of common digital standards that reduce data exchange fragmentation and support more consistent, reliable services for customers and partners.

As a terminal operator managing multiple container terminals and inland hubs across the Mediterranean and Europe, Contship operates at the interface between shipping lines, logistics providers and cargo owners. The company views interoperability and data consistency as practical enablers of efficiency, resilience and transparency across supply chains.

Through DCSA+, Contship will focus on aligning terminal processes with globally recognized standards, with particular focus on vessel arrival, berth planning, container status, port call optimization, and end-to-end visibility across the container journey. These areas support terminal efficiency, planning accuracy and day-to-day collaboration with shipping lines, including at La Spezia Container Terminal.

DCSA+ extends DCSA’s collaborative approach to standards development to include carriers, technology providers, cargo owners, forwarders, feeders, and terminals. Partners gain structured access to implementation support, early insight into emerging standards, and opportunities to shape solutions that are scalable and industry-aligned.