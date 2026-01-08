Subscribe
DP World Constanța Welcomes Electric Liebherr Mobile Harbor Cranes

January 8, 2026

Each of these LHM 600 operates primarily on an advanced electric drive system and can perform tandem lifts of up to 400 tons, combining efficiency with versatility for diverse cargo operations. © Liebherr
From electric drive to heavy-lift precision, the Black Sea logistics hub enters a new chapter in port operations with the delivery of new harbor cranes.

The two LHM 600 cranes supplied by Liebherr are configured for tandem operations, allowing combined lifts of up to 400 tons for project cargo and heavy breakbulk. Each crane operates primarily on an advanced electric drive system designed for efficiency andlower emissions, with a diesel engine available as a backup to ensure operational continuity under all conditions. 

Liebherr’s Sycratronic assistance system supports safe, synchronized movements during tandem lifts, while the operator benefits from a full‑surround camera suite for improved situational awareness. Special double supporting pads have been engineered to match the berth’s structural characteristics, reinforcing stability during high‑capacity lifts. These cranes are designed for multi‑purpose deployment, switching between container handling, grab operations and heavy‑lift assignments without compromising cycle times.

DP World Constanța’s terminal is designed to handle a diverse range of cargo, from wind turbines and industrial machinery to containers and vehicles. The new Liebherr cranes enable safe, efficient movement of oversized and heavy loads, supporting the terminal’s role as a gateway for complex project cargo and multimodal connections.

The project cargo terminal features reinforced platforms and deep-water berths, allowing for simultaneous operations and rapid vessel turnaround. DP World’s integrated logistics network connects sea, rail, and road, ensuring movement of goods across Romania and beyond. The collaboration with Liebherr underscores a shared focus on innovation, operational excellence, and longterm growth.

The cranes incorporate Liebherr’s hydrostatic drive and advanced control systems for smooth operation under varying load conditions. Structural adaptations, including reinforced pads, were developed in close collaboration with the client to meet site‑specific constraints.

The collaboration sets a benchmark for cargo handling in the region, enabling DP World Constanța to meet evolving customer needs and drive progress in European logistics.

Technology Ports Crane Terminal Port

