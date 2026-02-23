Subscribe
Organizations Release Joint Support Statement on Maritime Labour Convention 20th Anniversary

February 23, 2026

© International Labour Organization, International Chamber of Shipping, International Transport Workers’ Federation
On behalf of the International Labour Organization, the International Chamber of Shipping, and International Transport Workers’ Federation:

On the 20th anniversary of the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006, we jointly reaffirm our commitment to the principles and protections it embodies and recognize the profound impact it has had on seafarers and on global shipping.

The MLC consolidated and modernized around seventy maritime labor instruments into a single, comprehensive international framework. In doing so, it established enforceable minimum standards for wages, hours of work and rest, medical care, accommodation, repatriation and welfare, creating a clear and consistent global baseline for decent work at sea.

The adoption of the MLC was made possible through close and constructive tripartite cooperation between governments, shipowners and seafarers. That shared commitment ensured that the Convention is both ambitious in its protections and practical in its implementation across a truly global industry. This spirit of partnership has remained central to its continued strength and relevance.

Since its entry into force, the MLC has delivered tangible improvements in living and working conditions on board ships, strengthened compliance through flag and port state control, and provided a structured mechanism to address emerging challenges. Amendments adopted over the past decade enhanced financial security protections, supported seafarers in cases of abandonment and criminalization, and reinforced safeguards in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and violence and harassment on board.

In a context of geopolitical uncertainty and climate transition which significantly affect shipping and seafarers, we reemphasize our shared resolve to ensure that the MLC remains robust and is fully implemented.

On this anniversary, we urge countries across the world to recognize seafarers as key workers. Protecting and advancing the standards of the MLC is essential for the dignity and welfare of seafarers and for the resilience and stability of global trade.

