The Swedish Club Reports 99% Retention, Increased Tonnage at 2026 Renewal

The Swedish Club (TSC) has concluded its 2026 P&I renewal with a 99% retention rate.

Over the past 12 months, The Swedish Club has attracted new entered tonnage with an increase of nearly 8%, driven by a combination of solid organic development within the existing membership and selective new business transferring to the Club. In addition, the Club has secured a strong level of commitment through tonnage scheduled to be entered during the course of the year.

“This year’s renewal result reflects the hard work and dedication of our teams across the organization,” said CEO Thomas Nordberg. “Our focus remains on supporting our Members with proactive risk management, responsive claims handling and close, personal service."