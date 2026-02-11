Greg Baribault Appointed as President of Enstructure Northeast

Enstructure, a U.S. terminal and logistics company, has appointed Greg Baribault as President of Enstructure Northeast. This division provides dry bulk, liquid bulk, and breakbulk services to major markets in the Northeast and Canada. Baribault will oversee operations and commercial activities at the New Haven, New London, and Montville terminals.

“I’m honored by this opportunity and proud to advance my career at Enstructure,” said Baribault. “I look forward to serving the Northeast region and supporting Enstructure’s mission to deliver essential materials and goods to the nation’s economy, while focusing on innovative supply chain solutions for our customers.”

Baribault is a Maine Maritime Academy graduate with over a decade of experience in the maritime and logistics industry. He succeeds Jim Dillman, who continues to serve as President of Enstructure Gulf Coast.