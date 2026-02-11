Subscribe
Search

Greg Baribault Appointed as President of Enstructure Northeast

February 11, 2026

Greg Baribault. © Enstructure
Greg Baribault. © Enstructure

Enstructure, a U.S. terminal and logistics company, has appointed Greg Baribault as President of Enstructure Northeast. This division provides dry bulk, liquid bulk, and breakbulk services to major markets in the Northeast and Canada. Baribault will oversee operations and commercial activities at the New Haven, New London, and Montville terminals.

“I’m honored by this opportunity and proud to advance my career at Enstructure,” said Baribault. “I look forward to serving the Northeast region and supporting Enstructure’s mission to deliver essential materials and goods to the nation’s economy, while focusing on innovative supply chain solutions for our customers.”

Baribault is a Maine Maritime Academy graduate with over a decade of experience in the maritime and logistics industry. He succeeds Jim Dillman, who continues to serve as President of Enstructure Gulf Coast.

Ports and Logistics People And Company News Maritime Leadership

Related Logistics News

Andy Tite. © Blue Water Shipping

Blue Water Announces Andy Tite as Senior Vice President,...
Wolfgang Wandl. © Cortland International

Wolfgang Wandl Appointed by Cortland International as...
© Bahri

Bahri’s Tanker Fleet Growth Drives Record Results
© Adobe Stock/Nicola78/Wirestock Creators

Panama President: Future Port Contracts Will Not Be Issued...
From left to right: Arjan van der Pal, Michiel de Jong, Jon Robinson, Mark Wootton, Klaas Pieter van Til, Frank Wetzels, Marije Hulshof, Jasper de Wit, Yvo Saanen, Johan van Voorthuizen, Martijn Coeveld, Willemijn Pols, Erik Oostwegel. © Haskoning/Portwise

Haskoning Acquires Portwise to accelerate development of...
Elaine Scott. © Port of Tyne

Port of Tyne Appoints Elaine Scott as Director of...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Future-proof your port operations

Future-proof your port operations

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Short-Term Tanker Market Shaken Up by Geopolitics

Short-Term Tanker Market Shaken Up by Geopolitics

Panama Canal, USGBC Sign MOU to Enhance US Agricultural Trade

Panama Canal, USGBC Sign MOU to Enhance US Agricultural Trade

Greg Baribault Appointed as President of Enstructure Northeast

Greg Baribault Appointed as President of Enstructure Northeast

Blue Water Announces Andy Tite as Senior Vice President, Projects

Blue Water Announces Andy Tite as Senior Vice President, Projects

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Uber introduces Baidu's self driving taxis in Dubai
FAA: Canada to announce certification for Gulfstream jets soon
US investigation finds no evidence of spyware on Chinese power inverters