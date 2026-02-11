Panama Canal, USGBC Sign MOU to Enhance US Agricultural Trade

The Panama Canal and the U.S. Grains & BioProducts Council (USGBC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) designed to strengthen their collaboration through the enhancement of global trade with U.S. agricultural products.

Under the terms of the MOU, the Panama Canal and USGBC will collaborate on joint market efforts like economic analysis, as well as sharing trade and logistical data. Through this type of cooperation, the partnership will support an increasing international demand for U.S. grains while promoting the operational excellence of the Panama Canal.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of the United States to Panama Kevin Marino Cabrera who served as an honorary witness. In his welcome remarks, the ambassador highlighted the excellent cooperative relationship between the U.S. and the Panama Canal by underscoring the strategic importance of this interoceanic waterway for bilateral and global trade.

The Panama Canal, a crucial link in the global supply chain, serves as a gateway for several million tons of U.S. agricultural exported annually. Grain traffic accounted for around 25.1 million metric tons in FY 2025 and is among the main products using the canal along with containers and energy products.

As part of their meeting in Panama a group of USGBC representatives are observing operations up close during a partial transit through the locks.