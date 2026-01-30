Subscribe
Port Houston Celebrates Best Year Yet

January 30, 2026

Five vessels docked at Bayport Container Terminal. © Port Houston
Five vessels docked at Bayport Container Terminal. © Port Houston

Port Houston closed 2025 with 3% tonnage growth over the prior year, handling 54,491,066 short tons of cargo across its public terminals in what was the most successful year in the Port’s history. This outstanding performance in 2025 was supported by a strong mix of cargo, including petrochemical and industrial shipments, manufacturing-related freight, and consumer-driven imports.

While down 3% for the month of December, annual container volumes totaled 4,303,345 TEUs in 2025, a 4% increase over 2024, marking a record year for container volumes. Loaded exports increased 7% in 2025, while loaded imports increased 1% for the year. Record growth in containers despite market volatility during much of the year underscores Port Houston’s strong investments in infrastructure and customer demand.

Port Houston is the advocate and leader for the Houston Ship Channel, which includes more than 200 private and eight public terminals and is by far the nation’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and busiest in terms of vessels. Vessel activity along the Houston Ship Channel totaled 8,099 arrivals through December, a 4% decrease compared to 2024. Barge activity totaled 209,616 moves through year-end. Increases in chemical tankers, bulk, and general cargo reflected continued demand for petrochemicals, crude oil, plastics, and machinery moving through the Channel.

Infrastructure investments in 2025 at Port Houston’s public terminals enhanced both capacity and efficiency. Just before the end of the year, Port Houston completed Wharf 7 at Bayport Container Terminal, adding 1,000 feet of berth space. This wharf, along with supporting infrastructure, adds more than half a million TEU to Bayport’s capacity. The Port also received five new rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGs) at Bayport to support expanded terminal operations and improve flow. An additional six RTGs are scheduled to arrive in March, completing the Port’s recent 16 RTG-crane order and bringing the total fleet to 163 across Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals.

Also in 2025, Port Houston completed full implementation of RTG-O at its container terminals, delivering up to a 20% improvement in RTG productivity and supporting improved cargo fluidity and terminal performance. Operational activity remained strong throughout the year, with approximately 2.5 million trucks served and more than 3.3 million transactions completed through December, with an average truck turn time of about 40 minutes.

At Port Houston’s multi-purpose terminals, steel volumes totaled 4,176,166 short tons in 2025, a decline of 8%. General cargo volumes finished 6% below 2024 levels and bulk was up 12% compared to 2024.

Looking ahead to 2026, Port Houston will remain focused on delivering reliable, efficient service for customers. In fact, Port Houston has $2.1 million in planned landside capital investments over the next five years to improve capacity and support cargo fluidity across the public terminals. In addition, Port Houston’s strategic plan can be viewed here.

